Midwest Retail Properties Sells Missouri Walmart-Anchored Retail Center for $20.5 Million

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Retail Properties, LLC announces the sale of Shoppes at Hawk Ridge in Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

MRP acquired this Walmart Shadow Anchored retail asset in Spring 2018. The property consists of 125,000 square feet of retail space across five buildings within the Shoppes at Hawk Ridge.

Due to the diligent efforts of both the leasing and construction teams, Midwest Retail Properties was able to exit this asset in three separate transactions for an aggregated total of $20.5 million.

Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states. Additional information can be found at www.mrpstl.com.