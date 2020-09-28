PLNAR Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration for Virtual Interior Inspections

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that PLNAR, a leading provider of virtual claims technology solutions for the insurance industry, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that PLNAR’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Insurance customers have high expectations of their insurers and are not afraid to find a new insurer if their expectations are not being met. According to a 2020 J.D. Power study, homeowners insurance claimants can be driven to shop their policies with other insurers if they are required to exert a high level of effort to get their claim resolved. To make the interior property claims process as smooth as possible and help insurers meet these high expectations, PLNAR created their contactless claims platform to put the power in the hands of the policyholder and enable digital adjusting of interior property claims.

Since 2012, PLNAR has worked to develop a program for insurers that combines intuitive AI (artificial intelligence) and AR (augmented reality) technology while leveraging technology that eighty-one percent of Americans already own – smartphones. PLNAR’s platform streamlines the interior property claims process for adjusters and claimants alike by enabling a self-service, digital claims process. With PLNAR’s technology, anyone with a smartphone can document interior property and damage to put desk adjusters virtually into interior spaces and shorten cycle times.

PLNAR’s contactless claims platform, delivered through their Ready for Guidewire add-on for Guidewire ClaimCenter, takes digital photos captured with the PLNAR SNAP app and transforms them into fully measured, interactive 3D models. PLNAR SNAP guides users through simple, standardized steps and procedures to capture photos. Photos taken with SNAP are embedded with dimensioning data, ensuring that adjusters receive the proper claims data, including comprehensive and detailed measurements, without needing to send an adjuster or inspector on site. PLNAR leverages this dimensioning data to generate complete data sets and a fully measured, interactive 3D model of the interior property. Additionally, desk adjusters can assess and measure damage and other details within the pictures using PLNAR’s patented SmartPix technology.

PLNAR’s Ready for Guidewire integration enables claims professionals to:

Easily send a PLNAR SNAP project link to field adjusters, gig-workers, inspectors, or policyholders directly from ClaimCenter;

Receive access to photos taken with SNAP, interactive 3D models, comprehensive detailed measurement data, and other virtual adjustment tools within ClaimCenter;

Enable virtual and desk adjusters to assess and measure damage anywhere in the room with the measure-within picture, SmartPix, technology; and

Keep all parties safe by allowing a completely contactless self-service interior property claims inspection.

“Consumers have grown accustomed to being in control with online platforms and apps and are now, more than ever, concerned with safety,” said Andy Greff, CEO, PLNAR. “By enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims through ClaimCenter, Guidewire and PLNAR enable a fully digital, self-service experience that increases customer satisfaction while decreasing operating costs and manual labor for insurers. Together, Guidewire and PLNAR can help insurers optimize operations, become more digital, and use data in new ways for interior property claims, while keeping their customers and adjusters safe.”

“We are thrilled to welcome PLNAR as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner and are pleased to offer ClaimCenter users access to PLNAR’s virtual inspection solution in our marketplace,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “Using PLNAR’s technology integrated with ClaimCenter, our shared customers can ensure a positive, simple experience for their claimants by optimizing and digitizing the interior property claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement.”

About PLNAR

PLNAR is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. PLNAR’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. For more information, please visit the PLNAR website at https://PLNAR.ai/

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2020, more than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.