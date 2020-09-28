Future Today Expands Its Hit Programming Into Free Linear “FAST” Channels

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Today, the largest publisher of video streaming channels that reach millions of OTT viewers, today announced it is significantly expanding the footprint for its most successful programming by launching three new Free Advertising-Supported Linear TV (FAST) streaming channels on The Roku Channel, home of free and premium television on the Roku® platform, in the U.S.

“Future Today is a great partner and we’re very excited to include their free linear channels on The Roku Channel,” said Ashley Hovey, Director of AVOD Growth, Roku. “We strive to deliver amazing, free ad-supported content to our engaged users. This partnership not only provides easier and immediate access to some of Future Today’s most popular free content, it also reflects our continuing commitment to enhancing experience on The Roku Channel.”

Future Today’s new FAST channels on The Roku Channel include:

HappyKids : a free and safe app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids of all ages with music, stories and activity guides across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides, gaming videos, and more.

: a free and safe app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids of all ages with music, stories and activity guides across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides, gaming videos, and more. iFood.tv : iFood.tv has a tantalizing collection of over 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes every foodie will devour. Already a popular channel in the Food & Home category on the Roku platform, iFood.tv was one of the first streaming channels to launch on the Roku platform in 2011!

: iFood.tv has a tantalizing collection of over 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes every foodie will devour. Already a popular channel in the Food & Home category on the Roku platform, iFood.tv was one of the first streaming channels to launch on the Roku platform in 2011! The LEGO® Channel: a channel dedicated to inspiring and developing the builders of tomorrow where kids can watch their favorite LEGO® Minifigure® characters.

“Over the last few years, The Roku Channel has become a formidable force in delivering free, ad-supported linear entertainment. The company is always innovating and improving its customer experience by growing its significant channel offerings. We’re excited to partner with Roku to deliver even more free linear TV channels on The Roku Channel,” said Vikrant Mathur, Founder, Future Today. “We are an innovation-first company helping shape the OTT landscape. Roku is a foundation for consumers who count on them to deliver the latest and greatest in entertainment content.”

Future Today properties are featured in The Roku Channel’s Live TV Channel Guide, which provides a convenient way to discover and tune in to linear TV channels available on The Roku Channel.

Future Today has quickly become the largest publisher of family-friendly content on streaming platforms, with a portfolio of over 150 apps for channels dedicated to the genre, and provides 24/7 access to many of today’s most popular TV series and movies free of charge to viewers across the world.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Filmrise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels on the various OTT platforms. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since then grown to operate more than 700 content channels with over 70 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids. The Company’s cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Learn more about Future Today here.

LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2020 The LEGO Group.

Roku® is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.