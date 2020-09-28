EDF Renewables North America Signs Power Purchase Agreement with CleanPowerSF for Storage Expansion at Maverick 6 Solar Project

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF Renewables North America today announced the signing of a storage contract with CleanPowerSF as an expansion to the previously announced 20-year solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The 100 megawatt (MWac) Maverick 6 Solar Project will now be coupled with a 200 megawatt hour (MWh) battery storage system. The project expects to come online by the end of 2021 and deliver enough clean electricity annually to power 49,000 average California homes.

The project is located in Riverside County, California on federal lands within a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM completed the federal permitting process, issuing the project a Record of Decision (ROD) in October 2018.

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner again with CleanPowerSF to expand upon our solar PPA to include battery storage at Maverick 6,” said Dai Owen, Vice President, Origination and Power Marketing at EDF Renewables. “Battery storage is increasingly becoming essential to enable further deployment of renewables as well as to provide grid stability. This 200 MWh contract increases EDF Renewables’ battery storage portfolio to 1.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) to be constructed by 2023 in the US.”

By coupling the solar facility with an energy storage solution, electricity produced during peak solar hours can be dispatched later in the day, thereby creating a balance between electricity generation and demand. Energy storage can further smooth electricity prices, manage evening energy ramps, mitigate curtailment and provide grid stability.

CleanPowerSF is a not-for-profit program operated by San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC). The program launched in 2016 with a mission to provide San Francisco residents and businesses with the choice of having their electricity supplied from clean, renewable sources at competitive rates. CleanPowerSF now serves about 380,000 customer accounts in San Francisco. With a 96 percent participation rate, the program is popular among businesses and residents.

“At a time when the state is experiencing rolling blackouts and other power uncertainties, ensuring grid reliability for our customers is paramount for the agency,” said SFPUC General Manager Harlan L. Kelly Jr. “Through the approval of this new storage contract, we are taking an important step to ensure we continue providing clean, safe, and affordable energy to our customers no matter the time of day.”

EDF Renewables is committed to providing solutions to meet California’s carbon-reduction goals. With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts (GW) of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com.

About San Francisco Public Utilities Commission:

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) is a department of the City and County of San Francisco. It delivers drinking water to 2.7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area, collects and treats wastewater for the City and County of San Francisco, and generates clean power for municipal buildings, residents, and businesses through its Hetch Hetchy Power and CleanPowerSF programs. The SFPUC’s mission is to provide customers with high quality, efficient and reliable water, power, and sewer services in a manner that values environmental and community interests and sustains the resources entrusted to our care. Learn more at www.sfwater.org.