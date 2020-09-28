Digital Legal Exchange Joins TechLaw.Fest as Digital Transformation Partner

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Digital Legal Exchange (DLEX), a non-profit global forum, digital repository, and community of leading multinational companies committed to accelerating digital transformation in legal, has joined TechLaw.Fest 2020 as a digital transformation partner. Exchange leadership and faculty will participate in the five-day virtual event which convenes more than 5,000 legal industry professionals, across 80 countries, to discuss disruption and innovation in legal operations, technology law, and access to justice. TechLaw.Fest 2020 is jointly organized by the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL), MP International, and the Ministry of Law, Singapore.

Digital Legal Exchange Executive Chairman Mark A. Cohen will engage in a fireside chat with Professor Richard Susskind, Chair of the Advisory Board of the Oxford Internet Institute and Technology Adviser to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales. The two highly respected legal industry leaders will discuss how COVID-19 has accelerated the reshaping of legal. The discussion, The Future of the Legal World, will be moderated by Tan Ken Hwee, Chief Transformation and Innovation Officer for the Supreme Court of Singapore.

“The Digital Legal Exchange is delighted to collaborate with the Singapore Academy of Law, engaging in joint workshops, educational programs, and other activities that upskill lawyers and legal professionals to equip them to meet the needs of clients, customers, and society. As the inaugural Catalyst-in-Residence of the Singapore Academy of Law's LIFTED initiative, one of my remits is to promote multidisciplinary, multicultural dialogues and initiatives that make legal services more accessible, efficient, affordable, and empathetic,” said Exchange Executive Chairman Mark A. Cohen. “Digital transformation is reimagining the customer experience across industries, but legal has lagged to the detriment of its clients, customers, and society. DLEX and SAL are committed to taking the lead in the legal industry’s much-needed digital transformation.”

TechLaw.Fest 2020 will take place from September 28 through October 2 and will include more than 150 speakers from 25 countries. Among the 2020 speakers are DLEX leadership and faculty, including: Reena SenGupta, Exchange Executive Director and CEO of RSG Consulting; Dr. Eva Bruch, Founder of AlterWork; Sam Mantle, Executive Vice President of Digital Engineering for Luxoft; Mari Sako, Professor of Management Studies at Oxford Saïd Business School; Bill Deckelman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of DXC Technology; Chris Fowler, General Counsel Technology at BT Group; Michele DeStefano, Law Professor and Founder of LawWithoutWalls; Yasmin Lambert, Partner at RSG Consulting; and, Paul Lanzone, Senior Vice President at UnitedLex, Global Delivery Lead DXC.

“TechLaw.Fest is an immensely insightful event, drawing world-class talent from the fields of law, business, technology, academia, and government that share a common thread of impacting their industries through digital transformation,” said Exchange Executive Director Reena SenGupta. “I am excited to join fellow faculty member Paul Lanzone for a conversation on how general counsel can become digital leaders in their businesses to drive commercial value and business growth."

The conference will include several virtual live webcast tracks, on-demand recorded content, and interactive webcasts. Throughout the event, attendees will have access to a virtual knowledge café where key speakers and industry leaders will host small group discussions on critical industry topics, and online networking and engagement opportunities where attendees can arrange 1:1 meetings.

For more information and to register visit: https://www.techlawfest.com/

About the Digital Legal Exchange

The Digital Legal Exchange is a global institute of leading thinkers and doers from academia, business, government, technology, and law committed to accelerating digital transformation. The non-profit community shares practical and applied learnings to inspire general counsel and their teams to become digital leaders in their businesses to drive commercial value.