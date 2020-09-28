San Francisco’s largest community farm renamed Florence Fang Community Farm.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Florence Fang Community Farm (FFCF) unveiled its new logo and name to reflect FFCF’s growth as the largest community farm and second most productive urban farm in San Francisco. With this rebranding, the farm continues its mission towards feeding families, sustaining nature, and growing culturally diverse communities.

The new logo design mirrors three practices of Florence Fang Community Farm:

Uplifting - Spreading community spirit, shared joy of nature and accomplishment when working together, as well as signifying collective environmental stewardship

Healthy Living – Growing, harvesting and sharing fresh produce to encourage outdoor activities and promote active lifestyles

Diversity - Welcoming and connecting all generations, races and people of different backgrounds with a purpose of creating community empowerment

Florence Fang Community Farm’s community-based programs include:

Crop production in western, Black and Chinese traditional produce

After-school STEM youth education on the farm

Strengthening intergenerational, cross-cultural gardening activities

Promoting environmental justice, habitat restoration and food sovereignty

COVID-19 pandemic food service program for vulnerable residents

Community events for the general public and partnering with local groups

FFCF embodies the vision of human beings coming together - from all ages, having diverse racial backgrounds, and speaking different languages - to rejuvenate the earth, feed people and grow community with each other.

Faheem Carter, one of FFCF’s gardeners, shared: “I have been with the Florence Fang Community Farm for 7 years and love seeing the impact the farm has brought to life for our neighborhoods here in San Francisco. What is most meaningful to me is being able to cultivate and share gardening practices to other people around, which ultimately helps us promote a more close-knit, healthy-living community.”

The new logo and name as Florence Fang Community Farm are now officially live on its website http://www.ffcommunityfarm.org/ and across social media channels –Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

To celebrate the launch of new logo and name, Florence Fang Community Farm is hosting a four-week giveaway on its Instagram to share the love to the growing farm community. To enter, users on the platform have to share their favorite gardening and farm photos in their feed and tell the farm how it relates to its three rebrand messaging: Uplifting, Healthy Living, and/or Diversity. One random winner will be chosen each week to win a $25 digital gift card from Lowes to help improve their garden or farm. More details about the giveaway can be found at Florence Fang Community Farm’s Instagram @ffcommunityfarm.

About Florence Fang Community Farm (FFCF)

Located in San Francisco, California’s Bayview neighborhood, one of the city’s most diverse and economically disadvantaged communities, the Florence Fang Community Farm is the largest community farm in SF with more regular gardeners and participants than any other farming operation in the city. We currently host about 70 regular gardeners/farmers and over 500 volunteers each year. The farm is also SF’s second most productive urban farm in SF, harvesting and distributing over 6,000 pounds of freshly grown produce to feed neighborhood families. Since 2014, FFCF has been addressing food insecurity through crop production and distribution; promoting intercultural and intergenerational connections through educational programs and Open Garden days; and making strides towards environmental justice via greening and habitat restoration. Florence Fang Community Farm is a project of the AsianWeek Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit entity.

Link to download the full media kit

Media Inquiries:

Ted Fang, Director of Florence Fang Community Farm

Contact Info: tfang@asianweek.com | (415) 515-5851

Organization URL: http://www.ffcommunityfarm.org/

Community Farm Address: 1 Diana Street, Bayview, San Francisco, CA 94124

Mailing Address: 809 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA 94108

Florence Fang Community Farm images and video gallery.