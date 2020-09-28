Bear Robotics and SoftBank Robotics Group Announce New Food Service Robot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bear Robotics, a robotics and artificial intelligence company, and SoftBank Robotics Group, a leading robotics manufacturer and solutions provider, have collaborated to bring a new robot named Servi to the food service and hospitality field. This strategic partnership has brought together Bear Robotics’ unrivaled robotics technology and SoftBank Robotics Group's vast experience in developing and commercializing service robots. Working together has allowed both companies to meet skyrocketing demand for these autonomous indoor robots in restaurants and other dining venues.

Servi has been developed to be a new member of the food service workforce to assist staff and elevate the overall customer experience. Servi’s agility and object detection put its safety in a class of its own. This has resulted in significant interest in from the hospitality market in Japan, Korea, and the United States. Servi comes with additional features like bussing, drink delivery, and patrol mode. This will allow restaurant and dining hall owners to maximize their operating efficiency, while also elevating service quality to customers.

About Bear Robotics

Bear Robotics is elevating the customer experience in the hospitality industry. Their serving and bussing robots use AI to automate manual work, allowing food servers to focus on delivering outstanding customer service. Backed by SoftBank Group and based in Redwood City, California, Bear Robotics’ multi-award-winning robots operate in restaurants, corporate campuses, ghost kitchens, senior care facilities, and casinos across North America, Asia, and Europe.

About SoftBank Robotics Group

SoftBank Robotics Group is driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics Group is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people’s lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 35,000 SoftBank Robotics robots, Pepper, NAO and Whiz, used in more than 70 countries worldwide and offer innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management and cleaning.