MILAN AIRPORTS MALPENSA & LINATE FIRST IN ITALY TO DEPLOY ECAC STANDARD 3 CABIN BAGGAGE SCREENING SYSTEMS WITH SMITHS DETECTION

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection today announced that it has been awarded a contract by SEA Group to support the upgrade of Malpensa and Linate Airports, two of the three international airports in Milan, to the highest security standard for cabin baggage in the industry - ECAC EDS CB C3. As part of the implementation, up to 18 advanced Computed Tomography (CT) screening systems — HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX — will be installed at Milano Malpensa Airport Terminal 1 along with up to 10 more at Milano Linate Airport.

Besides providing advanced explosives detection with low false alarm rates, the CT technology allows electronic devices and liquids to remain in bags. SEA Group also selected Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX carry-on baggage scanners to help protect the health of travellers by reducing the number of trays required during security screening and minimising points of contact at security lanes.

“ As key gateways to the rest of the world for Milan, our priority for Malpensa and Linate airports is to provide passengers with the highest standards of security, including taking the precautions to safeguard health. With CT technology and high-resolution 3D images, their security officers will be able to make quick and accurate assessments, speeding up security checks to ease any crowding and allow travellers to maximise their safe distance from others at the security lanes,” said Smiths Detection Vice President Europe and Africa, Tony Tielen.

The multi-phase installation will begin in the third quarter of 2020 and is projected to close by end 2021. The first four CTiX units will be installed and put into operation in Linate Airport by the end of October 2020.

This contract also comes with a Full Risk service, comprising of preventive and corrective maintenance.

Besides ECAC EDS CB C3 approval, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has also achieved the highest level of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) AT-2 certification.

