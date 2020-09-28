AECOM supports the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration with maintaining continued operations of the national airspace system during the coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it is partnering with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support the agency’s continued operations of the critical national airspace system during the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the AECOM team has completed 63 tasks in 23 states—totaling more than 1,600 work hours with zero safety incidents.

“ We’re excited by the opportunity to support this nationwide work which is so critical to the aviation industry, and the passengers who use their services,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “ Our dedicated professionals are proud to support the FAA’s mission to keep America flying—mobilizing quickly and demonstrating each day a deep commitment to quality and safety.”

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, AECOM’s environmental and disaster response experts, along with a network of nationwide disinfection teaming partners, began helping the FAA maintain continuity of airspace operations. With nearly 40 years of experience working with the FAA, AECOM teams have been able to complete disinfection tasks overnight to minimize disruptions.

Leveraging a deep knowledge of FAA facilities, disaster response teams that are well-versed in rapid mobilization, and industrial hygiene and hazardous materials expertise, AECOM has established resource teams across the country that are able to respond to each project site within hours of notification from the FAA. The company’s detailed project procedures and safety protocols are implemented in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“ Our team has really stepped up to help our government clients navigate new challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s National Governments business line. “ An innovation mindset is embedded in AECOM’s company culture and that, coupled with our long-standing partnership with the FAA, has enabled our nimble response as we help implement effective solutions to maintain vital operations.”

