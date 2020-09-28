Veritas Acquires Globanet, Extending Its Leading Digital Compliance Portfolio

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection, availability and insights, today announced that it has acquired Globanet, a privately held software company based in Los Angeles, California. The acquisition further extends Veritas’ strong portfolio of digital compliance and governance offerings to give customers native visibility into over 80 new content sources. Globanet provides comprehensive compliance and intelligent communications solutions to enterprises, including Globanet Merge1™.

As digital transformation accelerates, the explosion in data has created compliance challenges for enterprises, especially those with remote workers. Increasing regulations, ransomware threats, and data complexity have made information governance a strategic imperative for business. To ensure compliance and effectively respond to legal inquires, it is essential for today’s businesses to sort, discover, and act upon data quickly.

“By integrating Globanet’s technology into our digital compliance portfolio, we’re making it simpler for Veritas customers to find and act on more of their data, no matter where it lives,” said Greg Hughes, CEO, Veritas. “Today’s announcement accelerates and strengthens our vision for the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform and improves its world-class compliance capabilities. No matter what communications and data management platform our customers use, we enable them to optimize and monitor all their content as it moves from backup to archive to discovery.”

Today, Veritas has over 10,000 customers worldwide for its digital compliance portfolio. Veritas is also #1 for market share by revenue for 2019 in the Archive Software Market.1 Globanet’s technology will strengthen the capabilities of Veritas’ archiving and e-discovery offerings by adding the ability to natively capture, classify, monitor, and discover against more sources of content than ever before. It will:

Give customers visibility and enable them to act on over 80 new content sources, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, Symphony, Bloomberg and more

Simplify discovery and lifecycle management with richer content capture that shows archived content in a closer to native view

Offer complete capture of Microsoft Office 365 content sources along with all other communication and file sources used by Veritas customers

Enrich metadata with Veritas’ industry-leading classification engine across over 80 content sources

“Many Veritas customers already take advantage of Globanet Merge1 to collect additional content sources and append communications compliance into their data archiving capabilities,” said Sevag Ajemian, president and CEO, Globanet. “We’re excited to join the Veritas family and build a richer integration between our products and Veritas’ information governance solutions.”

The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform is purpose-built to address modern-day requirements to allow customers to get highly available apps, always protected and recoverable data, and insights that drive operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Today’s announcement represents another key milestone in Veritas’ ongoing investment in this unified platform by doubling down on world-class digital compliance capabilities.

For additional information, please see this FAQ. Veritas is not disclosing the financial terms of the acquisition.

