Saskatchewan Celebrates Science During Global Biotech Week with Online Events and Activities

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From the Science of Beer to learning about the benefits of GMOs; Saskatchewan is celebrating science with exciting online events and activities that showcase the province’s bioscience sector. Ag-West Bio, Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association, coordinates events with the help of a local committee.

Ag-West Bio President and CEO Karen Churchill says amid the COVID-19 pandemic, biotechnology is in the spotlight. “Saskatchewan organizations in our research cluster have joined the global effort to develop vaccines as well as preventative and treatment solutions to deal with the virus. As a community, we should take note of the achievements of our local scientists and companies. Global Biotech Week gives us an opportunity to give them a (virtual) pat on the back!”

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Cities of Regina and Saskatoon have proclaimed September 28 to October 4 as Global Biotech Week.

Saskatchewan events:

Sept. 28 — Face to Face with a Scientist: Student outreach event

Sept. 29 — Café Scientifique: Health and Social Benefits of GMOs – with Dr. Stuart Smyth, University of Saskatchewan

Sept. 30 — ABIC Speaker Series: Business 101: Startup Bioscience Companies – with Brent Zettl of ZYUS Life Sciences

Sept. 30 — Science with Styles – with John Styles of Outlaw Trail Spirits Inc. (presentation and virtual tour)

Oct. 1 — The Amazing Biotech Race: Student outreach event

Oct. 1 — Unbelievable! Science communication for a skeptical world – with science writer Michael Robin

Oct. 1 — Science of Beer – Regina’s Warehouse District – with Andrew Hiltz, former Saskatchewanderer

Other activities:

Startupville Podcast – Special Biotech Week Edition

Felix the Helix – Our mascot will be in Saskatchewan this year during Global Biotech Week. Spot him for a chance to win cool prizes!

From Lab to Shelf – Infographics will explain the process of getting biotech products to market.

For event details, please visit globalbiotechweeksask.ca/events.html

About Global Biotech Week:

Originating in Canada in 2003, Biotech Week is now recognized around the world as Global Biotech Week. Events scheduled throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada highlight the innovation and creativity of life science researchers. BIOTECanada spearheads Global Biotech Week in collaboration with partners from across Canada. To learn more about Global Biotech Week around the world, visit globalbiotechweek.ca.

About Ag-West Bio:

Ag-West Bio is Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association. The company works as a catalyst for developing partnerships and industry growth in the bioeconomy through investments, aiding strategic alliances, and providing business planning support, regulatory advice and communications. Funding for Ag-West Bio is provided by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) program. More information is at www.agwest.sk.ca.