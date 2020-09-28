Sonos and Disney+ team up to bring cinema-quality sound home for “The Mandalorian”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO), the world’s leading sound experience company, is joining forces with Disney+, the streaming home for the best entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, to kick-off a multifaceted strategic marketing campaign this fall. Together, the two brands will celebrate the widely-anticipated premiere of the second season of “The Mandalorian” on October 30 and explore the series’ immersive sound design and original score, promoting premium products and services for their shared fans around the world.

As fans prepare for the new season, the innovative marketing campaign elevates the iconic sounds of “The Mandalorian.” Listeners will hear a TIE Fighter zooming through the air, the Mandalorian blasting through the galaxy, and the powerful hook of Ludwig Göransson’s composed score. The campaign launches today on Disney’s properties including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN.

“As we spend more time at home, our living rooms have become the hub of entertainment for album releases, season premieres, and straight-to-streaming blockbuster debuts,” said Pete Pedersen, VP of Marketing at Sonos. “Our goal is to make it easy to enjoy all of your favorite music and streaming video content in better sound with Sonos. We are working with Disney to give fans an even more immersive experience for one of the best sounding shows streaming today.”

"High-quality sound is integral to the Star Wars experience," said Matthew Wood, Supervising Sound Editor at Skywalker Sound and award-winning Co-Supervising Sound Editor for The Mandalorian. "The Mandalorian, now heading into season two, extends that legacy with a carefully crafted balance of the series' powerful score, immersive sound effects, and clear dialogue to guide fans into new worlds."

From October 1-31, 2020, customers’ purchase of Arc, Beam, or qualifying speaker sets from sonos.com will receive six months of Disney+ included. The offer is open for only new Disney+ subscribers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Sweden, terms and conditions apply.

Continue the Journey with “The Mandalorian” Composer Ludwig Göransson

Alongside the season two premiere, the series’ award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson will debut a personally curated station, Things That Stuck, on Sonos Radio, the streaming radio service in the Sonos app.

Göransson has evolved and paid homage to the nostalgia and soul of the iconic Star Wars universe through his work on “The Mandalorian.” Going beyond the work on “The Mandalorian,” “Tenet,” and “Black Panther,” to station explores the music that informs the composer’s musical genius. Fans will enjoy hundreds of songs featuring Göransson’s latest obsessions and inspirations from jazz, classical, indie, hard rock, and film. The second season soundtrack from “The Mandalorian” will debut on Things That Stuck on Sonos Radio upon release alongside exclusive creator commentary from Göransson, giving fans behind-the-scenes access to the creation of the second season score.

In Ludwig’s words, “‘Things That Stuck’ is a collection of songs and sounds that found their way into my hippocampus. Sharing my passion for music with my family and friends has been one of the greatest joys of my life. When you share an emotional bond with someone, your heart and eardrums swell up and makes you listen to music in a different way. Let's become friends.”

Göransson joins a growing list of renowned artist collaborations on Sonos Radio including Brittany Howard, Thom Yorke, David Byrne, Third Man Records, Brandi Carlile and more, featuring hand-curated original content and musings. Listeners can access the station on Sonos Radio in the Sonos app starting October 30 alongside the second season premiere on Disney+, available in all countries where Sonos’ original content is currently streaming.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

About The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

Season Two of “The Mandalorian” premieres October 30, streaming only on Disney+.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.