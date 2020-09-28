 National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Launches “Brewing Funds the Cure” to Fight Childhood Cancer

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) taps into the passion and creativity of brewing industries nationwide for Brewing Funds the Cure – a lighthearted initiative designed to raise serious awareness and critical funds for pediatric cancer research. Kicking off in October, brewers from states around the nation will once again handcraft a signature philanthropic beer, Rising Hope, with 100% of proceeds benefiting NPCF. New for the 2020 campaign, a signature Hope Roast coffee blend by Kahwa Coffee Roasters will also be available for caffeine-lovers, with 43% of net proceeds donated to NPCF – serving as a reminder that 43 children in the U.S. are still diagnosed with cancer each day.

Why is this important?

Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease among children.

by disease among children. 43 children each day are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. Only 4% of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer.

of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer. More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health-related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

Brewing Funds the Cure’s limited-edition Rising Hope signature IPA is available on draft or in cans. Released in October, Rising Hope will only be brewed while supplies last into the fall. Through donations from the Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops and Amoretti Fruit Puree, brew masters from Tampa-based Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing developed the special recipe for Rising Hope brew, and all participating breweries across the country will utilize 100% donated ingredients for the malt and hops. Craft breweries across more than 30 states have committed to creating the special brew for their own communities – without earning a penny – so that all proceeds can fund the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s life-saving research and treatments.

In addition, World of Beer (WOB) has once again teamed up with NPCF, donating $1 per beer from a featured draft at participating locations nationwide now through December. All Brewing Funds the Cure partners can be located on the virtual map at brewingfundsthecure.org.

NPCF’s new collaboration with Kahwa Coffee Roasters – one of the largest independent coffee roasters in Florida – just released Hope Roast coffee in September, expanding the Brewing Funds the Cure partnership program to include coffeehouses, shops and online ordering with new home delivery.

To learn more about collaborative partnerships with NPCF, please visit NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Tampa, Florida. Founded in 1991, the organization has raised upwards of $27 million and partners with 26 hospitals nationwide. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised funds research and new medical trials to find less toxic, more therapeutic solutions for childhood cancer. NPCF is proud of its dedication to fiscal responsibility, receiving the highest rating for nearly a decade from Charity Navigator, putting the nonprofit in the top 3% of all charities nationwide. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Brewing Funds the Cure:

Brewing Funds the Cure is a nationwide program bringing together the brewing industries to raise funds and awareness for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Follow @brewingfundsthecure on Instagram and tag #brewingfundsthecure to get involved and help promote the initiative. Individuals can also donate to the cause through website or text – BREW to 50155.