Sumitomo Chemical America, Inc. (SCAI) Activates Corporate Purpose to Drive Supply Chain Sustainability

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Chemical America, Inc. (SCAI) today reaffirms its partnership with EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, to continue activating corporate purpose and driving supply chain sustainability in ongoing pursuit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Purpose has always been central to SCAI’s DNA. Our operating mindset is not profit at all costs – it’s profit with contribution to society,” said Scott Mitchell, President and CEO of SCAI. “The supply base is one of the most impactful places to drive sustainable contribution – and it’s our primary lever for creating change and adding value.”

SCAI’s approach and philosophy date back to 1913 when its parent company, Sumitomo Chemical Company, was founded with the dual purpose of eliminating pollution and increasing crop yields. SCAI continues to uphold this founding principle today with group companies in the Americas Region, growing into a $1 billion-plus entity across a number of specialty and commodity chemical sectors.

“Most enterprises spend 50-70% of revenue in their supply chains. That creates ample opportunity to improve sustainability outcomes, increase innovation and profits, and mitigate global risks,” said David McClintock, marketing director of EcoVadis. “Our partnership with SCAI is enabling the entire organization to leverage the supply chain as a differentiator, while also driving critical sustainability initiatives across their global supplier network.”

“Our suppliers’ performance directly impacts our ability to innovate, create and operate effectively. EcoVadis helps us see and close performance gaps across our supply chain. It’s especially valuable in the geographies where we lack a local presence; EcoVadis provides the transparency and insight we need to operate faster and more effectively,” said Guerin Kob, Senior Director, Global Supply Chain at Valent BioSciences, and leader of the EcoVadis implementation across the SCAI group of companies.

The collaboration enables SCAI to:

Identify and monitor critical issues and risks across the supply chain

Collaborate with suppliers to improve performance, and identify high performing suppliers

Automate supplier assessments and monitoring

Connect supply chain and procurement performance to sustainability outcomes and KPIs

“Driving real impact requires purpose and social responsibility to be fully ingrained into the core values, brand and culture of an organization,” added Mitchell. “With EcoVadis, we’re able to extend this impact across our supplier network to create more responsible business – and this has led to direct improvements on our revenue, brand reputation, talent acquisition and retention, risk mitigation and innovation. We look forward to continuing our sustainability journey with EcoVadis, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made to date.”

To learn more about how Sumitomo Chemical America (SCAI) and the group companies are activating corporate purpose and driving improvement and ROI through the supply chain, please visit: https://ecovad.is/300V43K.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 65,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Sumitomo Chemical America (SCAI)

Sumitomo Chemical America Inc. (SCAI), the Regional Headquarters for the Sumitomo Chemical Group Companies of the Americas, is part of a group of more than 180 companies operating worldwide in such diverse business categories as Petrochemicals & Plastics, Energy & Functional Materials, IT-related Chemicals, Health & Crop Sciences, and Pharmaceuticals. SCAI and the group companies offers a wide range of innovative products and technologies that strive to address global needs and challenges. Learn more on sumitomochemicalamerica.com, Facebook or LinkedIn.