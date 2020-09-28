PCI Pharma Services Introduces First-of-its-Kind Digital Platform to Provide Clients with Real-Time Supply Chain Data and Analytics

pci | bridge is an innovative digital platform that will give PCI clients immediate visibility into their clinical and commercial supply chain and provide instantaneous data and insights to inform decision-making. This view represents the pci | bridge dashboard on a computer, sharing production status, overall inventory status, open shipment orders and documents waiting for approval. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical global outsourcing solutions provider today announced the launch of pci | bridge, an innovative digital platform that will give customers immediate visibility into their clinical and commercial supply chain, and provide instantaneous data and insights to inform decision-making. Created using an agile development process whereby key clients collaborated and provided input, PCI built an industry-leading digital interface that delivers greater transparency to clients – saving time and resources to ultimately help bring life-changing therapies to patients faster. The launch of pci | bridge is one of many initiatives that PCI has undertaken to incorporate digital transformation as core to its business strategy.

“At PCI, we are always looking to the future and could see the potential that technology and digital systems held for the pharmaceutical supply chain industry,” said Salim Haffar, Chief Executive Officer, PCI Pharma Services. “Twelve months ago, we made the deliberate decision as an organization to invest more in this area, with the goal of enhancing client experiences, digitizing business processes and aligning our IT to scale as we grow. The launch of pci | bridge represents a key milestone achievement in our digital transformation journey. We believe our unique offering will simplify how our clients interact with us and create a leading-edge client experience.”

A direct connection between PCI and clients, the platform will make real-time information readily accessible to clients including inventory, production, distribution and shipping data, presented in organized, customizable formats. The platform also features a document repository where electronic paperwork can be stored and accessed in one place, and signatures secured on the platform.

“Having a fully functioning supply chain, whose foundation is built on digitally-enabled capabilities and technologies, means we can be more adept at moving resources, assets and inventory – quickly and effectively,” said Wayne Hull, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, PCI Pharma Services. “We are embracing new technologies at PCI because they improve client experiences, give greater visibility into the supply chain, and provide data insights to optimize efficiencies and mitigate risks.”

The technology behind pci | bridge will closely and very securely integrate PCI’s systems with those of clients so that the supply chain can be easily managed by both parties. One significant advantage is removing manual processes that are often time intensive for both sides.

“Seeking input from multiple customers to understand how we hope to use the platform and previewing iterations with us is invaluable in terms of structuring the tool so it can actually be helpful to our work,” said Wendy Xia, Senior Director, Head of Supply Chain at Agios Pharmaceuticals, a key PCI client who collaborated with the company on pci | bridge. “I am very excited about my team using pci | bridge because I think it will greatly increase productivity and efficiency on both ends.”

“The benefits I see of using pci | bridge is that is that it eliminates the need for clients to constantly reach out to the project teams for updates. Now, we will have that information at our fingertips and can instead focus on the bigger picture with PCI, such as what’s coming next,” added Kevin Gregorczyk, Director, Development Operations at eFFECTOR Therapeutics, another key PCI client who participated in the development process.

Post-launch, PCI will continue to evolve and update pci | bridge features to meet client needs.

