K12 Inc. Announces Private Academy Scholarships for Underserved Students

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of a company-wide commitment to launch a series of initiatives that support racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion in and through education, K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education—today announced its inaugural We Stand Together Scholarship. Designed to increase the number of underserved students of color at K12 Private Academy, the scholarship will provide up to 60 students in kindergarten through 12th grade with tuition-free full-time enrollment at the online school for the 2020-2021 academic year. The We Stand Together Scholarship is open to new students who identify as Black or African American, maintain a 2.0 GPA (or equivalent) or greater, and can demonstrate financial need.

“Education has an immeasurable impact on a child’s life and the way they see themselves in the world,” said Nate Davis, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at K12. “By showing more Black children that their education matters and that there is a place for them in the online learning community, we will open endless possibilities for their future. Along the way, we are exposing all students to diverse experiences and helping them realize their own learning potential and the potential of others.”

Eligible students are invited to apply by submitting a personal statement explaining their educational and life goals. To emphasize the inclusivity of the scholarship, these personal statements may take the form of a personal essay, an illustration, a poem, or a letter of reference endorsing the student’s achievements and future goals.

K12 Private Academy provides students and families with an inclusive choice for a private school education in an online setting. Curriculum is delivered through live online classes with licensed teachers who share a passion for meeting the personalized needs of students. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and history. Courses are offered at a variety of levels, including credit recovery, honors, and Advanced Placement® options.

Of the 60 scholarships to be awarded this school year, five will be designated for enrollment at K12 Private Academy’s Destinations Career Academy. Through Destinations, students in grades six through twelve can get a head start on future college and career paths with specialized counseling support and courses in a variety of in-demand fields, such as business, health and human services, and information technology.

The deadline to apply for the We Stand Together Scholarship is October 15, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET. For more information on eligibility and application instructions, please visit www.k12privateacademy.com/admissions/scholarship-program or email scholarshipcommittee@K12.com.

