Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements With Immobilière 3F, the Leading Player in Social Housing, and GCC

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a pilot contract for the use of its low-carbon cement with Immobilière 3F and GCC..

The leading player in social housing in France, managing 265,000 homes and businesses which delivered 6,200 homes in 2019, has today signed, alongside longstanding Hoffmann Green partner GCC, a pilot contract to experiment the use of low-carbon cements within the framework of the construction of 85 social housing units in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt, on the northern edge of the Paris suburbs. The goal of this operation is to construct buildings with a low carbon footprint in order to reduce the carbon footprint of the site’s construction.

Hoffmann Green low-carbon cement for an 85-unit social housing project in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt (95)

Immobilière 3F and Group GCC are firmly committed to the ecological transition and to experimenting with new solutions enabling their activities’ carbon footprint to be reduced. Both companies put energy and carbon efficiency at the heart of their construction actions with ambitious specifications that anticipate environmental standards.

The GCC group, one of the top 10 construction sector players in France, which develops efficient low-carbon buildings and which will be in charge of the construction of the homes, recommended that Immobilière 3F uses Hoffmann Green’s cement on its Saint-Leu-la-Forêt site. Hoffmann’s low-carbon cement will thus be used for the concrete sheets, floor slabs, posts, beams and stairs for more than 1,600 m3.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “The signing of this contract yet again strengthens the value of our low-carbon cements. We are delighted to further extend our relationship with GCC that, step by step, is making our cement a genuine alternative to traditional cement. The trust put in us by the 3F group, French leader in social housing, represents another milestone in the roll-out of our solutions and substantiates unprecedented acknowledgment of our industrial history. We look forward to following the start of the construction work in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt from next month”.

Maud Collignon, Head of Construction in Ile-de-France for Immobilière 3F, adds: “This testing of low-carbon concrete is fully in line with our ambition of being an environmentally responsible contractor”.

Jacques Marcel, Chairman and CEO of GCC, concludes: “This partnership shows our commitment to innovation and our intention of being a benchmark player in the field of technical development. It fully illustrates our corporate societal and environmental responsibility”.

Financial calendar:

2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (before market open)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About Group GCC

The Group comprises branches and subsidiaries, an organization that allows it to combine local knowledge, technical expertise and a good understanding of client expectations. With its 45 operating entities throughout France, in Switzerland, in Morocco and in Côte d'Ivoire, GCC has close to 2,600 employees. Over the last 20 years, this independent group has managed to become one of the 10 leading Construction and Public Works companies thanks to its organization based on the commitment and autonomy of its senior executives. With 2019 projected revenue of a billion euros, GCC is a solid, adventurous and enthusiastic group whose growth momentum is based on connections and people. www.gcc-groupe.com et sur LinkedIn.

About 3F

3F (Groupe Action Logement), through its companies, manages more than 265,000 social housing units, homes and stores in France, generated 2019 revenue of 1.7 billion euros and invested 1.4 billion euros in housing. Its mission is to provide housing and accommodation solutions that are adapted to its tenants’ various levels of income. Thanks to the close-knit partnerships formed with regional authorities and the know-how of its teams, 3F masters a broad range of housing solutions. Continually reinventing its offer, 3F builds innovative projects that are at the cutting edge environmentally and rehabilitates its buildings. Lastly, more than ever, 3F places the quality of service provided to tenants at the heart of its commitment.

www.groupe3f.fr - www.3fetvous.fr - @3F_Officiel