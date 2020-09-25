Chef Daniel Boulud Launches Indoor Dining, Transforming Restaurant DANIEL into ‘Boulud Sur Mer’ for a Limited Time

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 30, Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud will launch the return of indoor dining at his flagship Restaurant DANIEL. For a limited time, the acclaimed restaurant will be home to a casual pop-up dining experience with the flavors of the South of France. The name, ‘Boulud Sur Mer,’ is a play on words of ‘Beaulieu Sur Mer’, the small coastal village between Monaco and Nice. The goal of this temporary concept is to bring a relaxed and festive mood to DANIEL in this transition to normalcy and adapting to the restrictions and safety measures that every restaurant now faces. Following this experience, Restaurant DANIEL will return to its original setting and offering.

Boulud Sur Mer is a collaboration between Chef Daniel Boulud and renowned architect and designer Stephanie Goto executed by Broadway set builders ShowMotion, floral designer ODE and Bastille with the support of partners Lavazza, evian, Emeco, DEDAR, Perennials Fabrics, Stark Carpets and DAOU Family Estates. Goto’s vision takes guests on a transformative journey layered through the restaurant’s distinctly different spaces creating a unique experience recalling the elemental beauty of the South of France. Goto’s holistic approach continues through her vision and design for the branding and selection of Comme des Garcons PLAY for the uniforms.

“Through this collaboration, we are working to bring a new temporary experience to celebrate the return of indoor dining,” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “We are so excited to finally be able to re-open our doors, bring back more of our staff and welcome guests into a relaxed experience. No one traveled to France this summer, so I felt that a journey to Provence will offer some respite from the many months of challenges we have all faced.”

Specific design elements include the lounge activated by an embracing graduated blue fabric screens recalling the sea and sky and evoking a coastal serenity leading to the main dining room. Staged as a “Salon Vert,” in the main dining room the arched openings are tailored with distinct Hermes “Feuillage” wallpaper, an integral ingredient to the reimagining and transformation of the classical space featuring a supernatural sculptural oculus of green as its centerpiece. Private urban bungalows with sharp peaked silhouettes dressed in a crisp white and geranium stripe frame the iconic entrance extending the experience further outdoors, creating a seamless transition between universes.

“As a longtime collaborator of Chef Daniel’s I was honored by his request to utilize the power of design to create an environment that transforms, uplifts and dissolves boundaries at his iconic flagship,” said architect and designer Stephanie Goto. “The experiential is the heart of my practice and Boulud Sur Mer is an opportunity to embrace a new approach, one that elegantly and effectively responds to the current challenges in the world of hospitality.”

Boulud Sur Mer will open on September 30 and run through the holiday season. It will be open 7 days per week from 5 to 10 p.m., with reservations available exclusively on Resy. A 3-course prix fixe menu will be available at $123 for indoor diners while an à la carte menu will be available for outdoor dining on the Terrace and take out. The menu will have Provençal flavors in dishes such as vegetable soupe au pistou, bouillabaisse, rosemary salt baked pompano, black olive stuffed beef rump, orange chocolate tart with pine nuts and ice cream, and beverage offerings such as Lavazza Fashioned, an espresso cocktail with whiskey, maple syrup, orange bitters. Diners will have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition 750ml bottle of evian, designed exclusively by Virgil Abloh.

“Lavazza is honored to partner with culinary mastermind Daniel Boulud, expanding on our history of collaborating with top chefs and industry leaders,” said Davide Riboni, President of Lavazza BU Americas. “During a challenging time for the restaurant industry, we are excited to be a part of an innovative dining concept by a chef who has risen to meet the moment. Chef Boulud’s Lavazza-infused creations illustrate that our coffee is the perfect pairing for elevated cuisine.”

Protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all diners and staff. All guests will be required to have their temperature checked and wear masks prior to being seated. Tables are very well spaced out and QR code menus will be available on each table.

“In these changing times, it’s those with the desire to adapt to consumer preferences that become relevant,” said George Daou, Proprietor of DAOU Family Estates. “Our partnership with Daniel Boulud, Sebastien Silvestri and team is rooted in deep friendship, a mutual obsession for the consumer’s joy with food and wine and relevance to today’s consumer. It is an honor for my brother Daniel Daou and our team to participate in Boulud Sur Merin New York.”

All Chef Daniel Boulud’s New York City restaurants have been closed for indoor dining since March 13, 2020. On July 8, Daniel Boulud Kitchen was launched on the Terrace at Restaurant DANIEL. In addition to Boulud Sur Mer, Bar Boulud and Boulud Sud will also open for indoor dining on September 30 with a single menu highlighting both cuisines.

