Tru Earth Places No.167 on The Globe and Mail’s Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

PORT MOODY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tru Earth is thrilled to announce that the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies has ranked them 167th. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Tru Earth earned its spot with three-year growth of 269%. The rapid growth came from offering a zero-waste product that not only appeals to a consumer need but offers a solution to the global climate crisis.

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking. Details on Tru Earth’s placement will be published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

“Launching a zero waste, compact, disruptive product into a well entrenched consumer packaging market allowed Tru Earth to fill a gap in the system,” said Brad Liski, CEO and Co-founder. “People were seeking a better way of doing laundry and we were able to fill that need. Then utilizing 25 years of subscription experience, the co-founders (Ryan McKenzie, Kevin Hinton and I) were able to distribute the product globally at a very cost-effective rate. The entire organization was built to scale and the customer response has been exceptional.”

Further, Tru Earth invested heavily in customer acquisition and started a social media movement which kept the flywheel turning. The company’s single greatest achievement in the past three years is the elimination of more than 1.5 MILLION plastic jugs from landfill sites and donating more than 2 Million loads of laundry to those in need. These achievements, while building a brand from $0 to a run rate of $26 Million, make the financial achievements pale in comparison to the fact that Tru Earth, along with more than 160,000 customers, are actually helping save the planet.

COME AND JOIN THE #TRUEARTHMOVEMENT

Our customers are the heroes. Meet the Tru change-makers! They continue to spread the word about the changes they've made to lower their own carbon footprint. Our community leads by example. They are demonstrating that small changes or hinges, as Tru Earth calls them, can open big doors. Proving that one person can influence thousands of people in making simple, sustainable changes.

“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About Tru Earth:

Tru Earth, based in Vancouver, Canada provides consumers with eco-friendly zero waste laundry detergent strips. Tru Earth is disrupting the laundry industry with its bold leadership, innovation and commitment to putting the health of our planet earth first. With the goal of reducing the environmental impact we have on our planet, one small change at a time, Tru Earth has founded the #truearthmovement which has three core values:

Simplicity. We believe little hinges swing big doors and small actions add up to big changes. We’re not perfect and we’re not asking anyone else to be.

Empowerment: We all have the power to choose. We create products that empower people to choose sustainability, without compromising convenience.

Integrity: We will never compromise our values or cut corners to reduce costs. We will not shortchange the environment to make a profit. We will be transparent about production and ingredients.

