Evolve’s GLC Fund Now Trading on NEO Exchange

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEO is pleased to announce that the Evolve Gold Miners Fund from Evolve Funds Group Inc. (“Evolve”) is now available for trading on the NEO Exchange. This newest ETF, trading under the symbol NEO:GLC, is the result of a conversion from a closed-end fund, following a restructuring and name change of the company.

Evolve’s GLC Fund aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified mix of equity securities of gold mining issuers, located both domestically and internationally. “As gold prices strengthen on the back of the global pandemic, we believe there remains a long-term investment opportunity in the gold mining sector,” said Elliot Johnson, Chief Investment Officer at Evolve ETFs. “Given the uncertainty in the post-pandemic world, now might be the time for investors to consider gold mining equities. We launched the Evolve Gold Miners Fund to provide investors with access to an undervalued growth sector that historically moves in the opposite direction to the broad equity markets.”

The GLC Fund joins two other Evolve ETFs already listed on the NEO Exchange: Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund (FIXD) and their High Interest Savings Account Fund (HISA).

“We are honoured to count another Evolve ETF as our own,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “The NEO Exchange has become the venue of choice for close to 100 unique listings, including public companies and some of Canada’s largest and up-and-coming ETF issuers. Facilitating roughly 20% of all trading in Canadian ETFs, NEO has deep-rooted knowledge and expertise in the Canadian ETF industry, which made this listing an obvious choice for Evolve. We look forward to continuing to support their growth and hosting additional listings in the future.”

Investors can trade shares of NEO:GLC through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About Evolve

With over $1 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada’s fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve’s suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world’s leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products who want a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

