Dun & Bradstreet Expands Partnership Program Globally

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has today launched D&B Accelerate, to develop new alliances globally as part of the company’s expansive program. Combining Dun & Bradstreet’s data, analytics and insight with the capabilities of other market-leading businesses, D&B Accelerate will fuel the development and faster delivery of solutions to help clients transform, compete, grow and thrive.

“Dun & Bradstreet is a trusted partner at the root of the data and analytics value chain in all geographic markets, providing a compelling commercial proposition to deliver insights that solve critical pain points,” said Stephen C. Daffron, President, Dun & Bradstreet. “By combining capabilities and distribution channels with organizations who are leaders in their field, we are able to provide agile and innovative solutions to meet the diverse requirements of businesses around the world.”

D&B Accelerate aims to expand existing collaborations and build new, strategic relationships that enable:

Access to Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud, including over 360 million global business records, plus its growing firmographic and alternative data sets

Collaborative innovation, combining the depth and breadth of Dun & Bradstreet's data and analytics with complementary solutions to help clients better manage risk and identify opportunities

Faster time to market for co-developed and co-marketed solutions, leveraging Dun & Bradstreet's solution architects and subject matter expertise

Accelerated international expansion and growth across markets in any economic environment through the delivery of intelligent solutions that inform and drive decisions.

Through D&B Accelerate, Dun & Bradstreet is entering into business development partnerships with a suite of organizations across the globe, including the companies below:

Intelligence software company, Quantexa, is working with Dun & Bradstreet in Europe and North America to support globally recognized banks, including Barclays and HSBC, combining its innovative technology platform with Dun & Bradstreet’s actionable data to help clients identify potential exposure and links to parties who are involved in laundering money from illegal activities such as human trafficking.

“We are looking forward to extending our relationship with Dun & Bradstreet as part of the D&B Accelerate program,” said Vishal Marria, Chief Executive Officer at Quantexa. “Working together allows us to combine our leading contextual decision intelligence technology with Dun & Bradstreet’s commercial data to accelerate our clients’ business objectives and results.”

China’s leading enterprise cloud service and software provider, Yonyou Network Technology is entering a strategic partnership with Huaxia Dun & Bradstreet to provide an enhanced risk management solution for clients by infusing its procurement platform with Dun & Bradstreet’s data and expertise to support supplier onboarding and supply chain management.

“We believe in growing business through eco-partnerships and the integration of Dun & Bradstreet’s data and analytics into our digital platforms will deliver a ‘one-stop’ solution to help our joint clients mitigate risk and accelerate business performance,” said Wang Jian, Senior Vice President of YonYou Network.

BuyHive is a B2B eCommerce platform enabling suppliers and buyers in Greater China to source products via a freelancer network of sourcing professionals, their B2B eCommerce platform and end-to-end sourcing solution. The Hong Kong based company has today announced its new relationship with Dun & Bradstreet to use data and analytics to validate the business information of buyers and sellers on their platform.

“This partnership comes as we ramp up our first-of-a-kind B2B sourcing eCommerce platform,” said Minesh Pore, CEO, BuyHive. “Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud and analytics will greatly accelerate BuyHive’s sourcing process by ensuring trust and transparency to speed decision-making and identify the best suppliers for our buyers.”

Dun & Bradstreet will introduce the program to additional regions in the coming months. More information on D&B Accelerate is available here.

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.