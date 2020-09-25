Inaugural 10.10 Shopping Festival to Deliver the Holidays to American Consumers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coresight Research, the global research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, Shopkick, a leading shopping rewards app, and Fashwire, an AI driven two-sided B2B and B2C global fashion marketplace, today announce the 10.10 Shopping Festival, a new shopping holiday to engage American consumers and revitalize retail.

As COVID-19 continues to upend all aspects of the retail environment, and the economic toll on consumers weighs on, this new annual festival is designed to increase revenue for merchants and reward shoppers with savings for crossing off their lists early, all while supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.®

On 10.10 (Oct. 10), and throughout the Shopper Appreciation Weekend (Oct. 9 - 11), shoppers will earn major rewards in the form of ‘kicks’ (Shopkick’s rewards currency) for visiting and purchasing from participating retailers and brands, both online and offline.

Fashwire is extending a special offer for its 300+ brand partners to be part of the festival.

“Shopping festivals, like Alibaba’s Singles’ Day in China, are a huge trend that have since expanded globally,” said Deborah Weinswig, founder and CEO of Coresight Research. “Our research shows that most consumers plan to holiday shop earlier than ever this year, providing the perfect opportunity to launch the 10.10 Shopping Festival to support retailers in their efforts to keep up with demand now and through the entire holiday season.”

In the spirit of giving, Shopkick will match 5 percent of all “kicks” (reward points) earned throughout the weekend and donate the monetary value to St. Jude, a leading research hospital to help in the organization’s efforts to find treatments for patients with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Shoppers can redeem their kicks for free gift cards to their favorite retailers, like Target, Walmart, Amazon and many more, for even bigger savings in time for the holidays. Additionally, beginning October 1, 2020 until October 12, 2020, Fashwire will donate $0.50 for every download of the app (App Store and Google Play) to St. Jude.

“We’re thrilled to thank our loyal users by offering big kicks throughout Shopper Appreciation Weekend, and to partner with Coresight Research to make the 10.10 Shopping Festival a reality for shoppers across the country,” said Dave Fisch, general manager of Shopkick. “By rewarding consumers throughout the entire online and in-store shopping experience, we hope to make it that much easier to check off all of their holiday needs, while also offering a chance to give back to a worthy cause.”

"The core DNA of the Fashwire platform is to create connectivity between consumers and retailers. The 10.10 Shopping Festival speaks to just that,” said Kimberly Carney, Fashwire Founder and CEO. “As founders we wanted to create something revolutionary, innovative and accessible for both our brands and the consumer while being philanthropic simultaneously. We have taken all of the current market passion points and aligned them with a modern virtual experience that will allow consumers to shop covetable season must-haves early while giving back."

Looking ahead, Coresight Research envisions the 10.10 Shopping Festival becoming a major U.S. shopping event. The festival will include broad participation from leading omnichannel and direct-to-consumer retailers that will provide consumers with discounts of 25 percent or more off popular products.

To participate in the 10.10 Shopping Festival, download Shopkick on your iPhone or Android. For more information on the event, visit http://1010shoppingfestival.com/.

About Coresight

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com.

About Shopkick, Inc.

Shopkick, a Trax company, is a leading shopping rewards app, bringing moments of joy to everyday shopping - both on- and off-line. For brands and retailers, Shopkick provides high consumer engagement along the entire path to purchase. The company’s unique pay for performance model has been proven to deliver high ROI, while driving incremental traffic, product engagement, and sales. Some of its leading brand and retail partners include Kraft-Heinz, Barilla, GE, Kellogg's, TJ Maxx and Unilever, among others.

Shopkick is available for free on iPhone from the App Store and for Android from Google Play. For more information, please visit www.shopkick.com.

About Fashwire

Fashwire is a global platform for the contemporary fashion industry. Launched in 2018, Fashwire began as a marketplace for emerging and established brands from around the world. A source of global fashion intelligence, today Fashwire is a B2B data hub for its brand partners to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. The Fashwire platform connects over 300 brands from more than 30 countries directly to consumers, delivering a truly unique shopping experience by improving fashion discovery and awareness by using AI to personalize the customer experience based on known preferences. The company has raised $2.5M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors.