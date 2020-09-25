LegalShield Leadership Convention, Lead the Change, to Bring Record Number of Associates Together Virtually

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, will for the first time livestream its Fall Leadership Convention to employees on October 9-10. The event is expected to virtually bring together a record number of associates across the U.S. and Canada for two days of engaging leadership and personal development training.

Keynote speakers include Don Yaegar, a nationally acclaimed inspirational speaker, longtime associate editor at Sports Illustrated and author of over 30 books, 11 of which have become New York Times best-sellers. Don’s talk, “What Makes the Great Ones Great,” has been given to numerous audiences from Fortune 10 companies to cancer survivors. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain leadership tools through 10 pillars of leadership and tangible ways to achieve greatness.

Attendees will also partake in the session, The Whole You: a session focused on how balancing the full pillars that make up a person's life (physical, financial, emotional/spiritual, intellectual and relationship health) contribute to happiness and productivity. By ensuring each pillar is strong, greatness can be achieved.

Additional speakers at this year’s leadership event include LegalShield’s CEO Jeff Bell; President of the LegalShield Network Division Don Thompson; President of LegalShield Canada Martine Girotto; and elite member of LegalShield’s Millionaires Club Darnell Self.

“This year’s Leadership Convention provides a unique platform to focus on leadership development at all levels,” said Don Thompson, President of the LegalShield Network Division. “Our goal is to equip and empower thousands of independent associates across North America with transformational skills that will result in higher confidence and success in every area of life, not just in business.”

This past April, LegalShield’s international conference was one of the first major in-person events to transition to virtual due to the pandemic. Despite the change from live to online, it was the largest event in LegalShield’s near 50-year history with over 10,000 associates participating. Reservations already indicate that the Leadership Convention will host a record number of attendees.

Attendees this fall will learn from inspirational leaders, attend educational training and seminars and expand their capabilities. LegalShield will also recognize the achievement and success of associates who have elevated their business to new levels.

Associates can get more information and purchase tickets to the livestream event at https://my.lsengage.com/events/convention.

About LegalShield and IDShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is North America’s leading provider of online legal subscription plans covering more than 4.4 million people. Its IDShield identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, over 40,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month. For more information about LegalShield, visit: https://www.legalshield.com/ or for more information about IDShield, visit: https://www.idshield.com/.