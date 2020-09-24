WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCHES COLLECTION WITH PREMIER TEXTILE PURVEYOR THE HOUSE OF SCALAMANDRÉ

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma Home, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced today the expansion of a collaboration with acclaimed fabric, trim and wallpaper manufacturer, The House of Scalamandré. The new assortment will feature a collection of over 25 products inspired by some of The House of Scalamandré’s most iconic prints and patterns.

The expansion of the exclusive collection for Williams Sonoma Home, will add new bedding and pillow designs to the current assortment, which launched earlier this year and features the signature The House of Scalamandré Leaping Cheetah, Siberian Tiger, Zebras and Bahar designs.

“The House of Scalamandré by Williams Sonoma Home collaboration embodies both brands’ commitment to offering our customers unique designs and quality craftsmanship,” said Williams Sonoma Home President Ryan Ross. “Our design team had the privilege to work with some of Scalamandré’s most popular textiles in order to reinterpret them into bedding and pillow collections that celebrate the brand’s most iconic prints and patterns.”

“We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with Williams Sonoma Home and proud to expand the offering to include the latest print, ‘Leaping Cheetah’ from the Scalamandré studio as well as classics from Old World Weavers, ‘Antelope’ and ‘Muir Woods.’ It is an honor that the Williams Sonoma Home customer wants to incorporate our iconic designs in their homes, and we are thankful for the opportunity that this partnership brings as well as future possibilities!” said Scott Robertson, Director of Marketing for The House of Scalamandré.

The House of Scalamandré by Williams Sonoma Home collaboration expansion includes:

Scalamandré Leaping Cheetah Bedding Collection – This signature design features leaping cheetahs frolicking against a neutral backdrop. Printed on supremely soft organic cotton percale, the bedding features an allover pattern of cheetah spots on the reverse, for two looks in one. This collection is available in multiples sizes starting at $79.00.

Old World Weavers Siberian Tiger Bedding Collection – Printed in Turkey on organic cotton percale, this captivating bedding evokes the mystery and majesty of the Siberian tiger featuring tiger motifs in blue and ivory atop a field of richly hued blooms. The collection is available in multiple sizes starting at $79.00.

Scalamandré Zebras Bedding Collection – This collection is made of premium organic cotton percale and showcases an original 1945 design created by Flora Scalamandré, featuring bounding zebras, streaming arrows and a zebra stripe border that reverses to an allover zebra stripe pattern. Available in multiple sizes starting at $79.00.

Old World Weavers Bahar Bedding Collection – Tailored from pure organic cotton percale offering natural softness, a smooth feel and a beautifully tailored finish, this bedding features graceful botanicals in shades of ochre, umber and taupe. Available in multiple sizes starting at $79.00.

Old World Weavers Antelope Pillow Cover – The natural beauty of an antelope hide is captured in meticulous detail in this pillow cover. Crafted in the U.S. from imported jacquard-woven velvet, the eye-catching pillow cover is backed in linen, $399.00.

Old World Weavers Ermine Pillow Cover – Crafted in the U.S. from imported cotton velvet, this embroidered pillow cover is backed in flax-colored linen and captures the plushness of an ermine's winter coat, $199.00.

Scalamandré Corbet Pillow Cover – Showcasing the organic beauty of leopard skin in jacquard-woven velvet, this luxurious pillow cover features stripes of cut and uncut looped cotton that create an inviting texture. Available in Sand and Blue, $299.00.

Old World Weavers Muir Woods Pillow Cover – Drawing inspiration from richly grained hardwood, this jacquard-woven pillow cover brings modern organic style home. The pillow cover is crafted of acrylic and rayon and backed in flax-colored linen. Available in Sand and Blue, $349.00.

To learn more about the collection, please visit: WSHome.com.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About The House of Scalamandré

Since 1929, The House of Scalamandré has been considered a destination for connoisseurs of fine design and all things beautiful. Today, The House of Scalamandré is proud to extend our legacy as both a ninety-year-old heritage brand, and an innovative new company, encompassing the very best in fabric, wallcovering, passementerie, furniture, lighting, and beyond.

The core brands of The House of Scalamandré include, Scalamandré, Old World Weavers, Grey Watkins, Hinson and Boris Kroll. Thirteen diverse fabric and wallcovering brands, two fine furniture lines, and one luxury lighting company add to our already extensive offering. Exceptional contract & hospitality, custom, and restoration services make us more than a destination for residential projects.

We maintain our strong commitment to the art and craftsmanship of the luxury products we present to the design community. Driven by a clear sense of integrity and the rich heritage of our brands, The House of Scalamandré celebrates our iconic designs with a focus on the current and future trends of the industry.

