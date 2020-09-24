New, Three-Year Agreements for Steelworkers at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

CHALK RIVER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) have approved new, three-year collective agreements with CNL that provide annual two-per-cent wage increases retroactive to June 30, 2019, when their previous contracts expired.

“Our members do important work supporting and maintaining safety in Canada’s nuclear industry. They have been extremely patient in negotiations that experienced delays mainly due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marty Warren, Ontario-Atlantic Director of the United Steelworkers (USW), which represents the CNL employees.

Two contracts, one for office and clerical workers and the other for utility and contamination monitors, will be in place until 2022, and include improvements to contract language.

The 300 members of USW Local 4096 reviewed the deal via video conference and cast their ballots electronically.

“Like everything else in these times, the union has to adapt while at the same time ensuring democracy in negotiations and ratification,” said Warren.