Insights on the Worldwide Exfoliators and Scrubs Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amway, Avon Products & Chanel Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Exfoliators and Scrubs Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Exfoliators and Scrubs, estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $960 Million , While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Exfoliators and Scrubs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$960 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Amway Corporation

Avon Products, Inc.

Chanel SA

Clarins Canada, Inc.

Estee Lauder, Inc.

Kao Corporation

L'Oreal Group

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Unilever PLC

