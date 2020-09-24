Air Transport Services Group Selects GE Aviation for Digital Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) selected GE Aviation for a comprehensive digital agreement including FlightPulse® and eFOQA. The program gives ATSG subsidiary airlines ABX Air, Air Transport International, and Omni Air International access to advanced analytics with enriched data sets that will ultimately drive greater understanding of flight trends. This program implementation includes the Boeing 777, 767, and 757 aircraft.

“GE Aviation’s FlightPulse and eFOQA are integral tools used by our airlines to enhance their already rigorous safety programs and further ensure that our training programs and operating policies are meeting the highest standards of operational excellence,” commented Ed Koharik, chief operating officer with ATSG.

FlightPulse is a mobile app that uses aircraft data and smart analytics to enable pilots to securely access their own flying metrics and trends. FlightPulse can be used to optimize efficiency, reduce operational risk, and improve pilot awareness through advanced flight data analytics.

“FlightPulse will be used to put actionable and relevant pre- and post-flight information in pilots’ hands allowing them to operate at the highest level of effectiveness,” said Andrew Coleman, GM of the Digital Group for GE Aviation. “When FlightPulse and eFOQA are combined, quality and accurate data provide a major enabler to improving safety, efficiency and sustainability.”

FOQA (Flight Operations Quality Assurance), also commonly referred to as FDM (Flight Data Monitoring), is the process of analyzing and reviewing routinely recorded flight data. Airlines and operators that adopt FOQA are better able to identify and eliminate potential safety hazards in flight operations.

eFOQA is GE Aviation’s premier service for helping operators around the world understand and improve safety. GE’s patented analytics software fuses meteorological information, navigation data, and terrain mapping to identify safety events and measurements on thousands of flights every day.

Since its introduction in the airline industry more than 20 years ago, FOQA has been widely credited with reducing incident and accident rates at airlines where it has been adopted. In its 2017-2018 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Enhancements, the NTSB encourages aircraft operators to improve safety oversight of their aircraft by routinely reviewing recorded flight data in a structured program such as eFOQA.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

About GE Aviation

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.geaviation.com/digital