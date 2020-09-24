605 Signs Measurement and Analytics Deal with Walmart

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--605, a leading television measurement, attribution and analytics company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), one of the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies, to provide television advertising insights via 605 PLATF0RM, a next-generation TV measurement and audience analytics platform for national television networks, advertisers and agencies.

Walmart and 605 have worked together for a number of years in support of advanced television advertising initiatives that provided sophisticated insights into the audiences and impact of Walmart’s linear TV campaigns. With this relationship, the two will work closely to enhance Walmart’s TV planning and analytic capabilities across a range of brands, products and retail initiatives.

“ Walmart is widely recognized for their efforts to attract consumers across all of their brands with a focus on providing value and choice,” said Kristin Dolan, CEO and Founder of 605. " We are excited to work more closely with their marketing and advertising teams to explore the opportunities of overlaying Walmart’s deep understanding of their customers with our deterministic dataset of more than 21 million U.S. households.”

“ 605 has been an outstanding collaborator with Walmart and their data and analytics solutions have proven very effective at helping achieve new insights and measurement capabilities on our investments in television advertising,” said Tom Tang, VP of Marketing Analytics at Walmart. “ We are excited to augment our capabilities with 605 PLATF0RM and begin utilizing their technology."

605 PLATF0RM is a web-based application that enables advanced measurement and analysis of TV programs and advertisements across linear, over-the-air, DVR and set-top box VOD. It capitalizes on 605’s multi-source TV dataset comprised of set-top box and smart TV viewership data covering more than 21 million households in the United States that is aggregated, deidentified and privacy compliant. Using what 605 describes as an Identity Layer (or the highly specific attributes of the 21 million households it measures) 605 PLATF0RM users can select, activate and target first- or third-party audience segments or datasets while protecting customers’ personal information. This includes providing clients the ability to bring their own digital content and ad campaign data for additional cross screen insights, planning and attribution capabilities.

605 PLATF0RM’s easy to understand, web-based dashboard supports planning, posting, measuring and analyzing programming or advertisements based on demographic, intent, psychographic, purchase or CRM audience segmentation. PLATF0RM empowers customers to move beyond the existing limitations in measurement by allowing them to analyze all time-shifted viewership across live, DVR and STB VOD – covering recent viewership or going as far back as two years.

605 PLATF0RM is currently used by wide range of brands, agencies and programmers, including Discovery and AMC Networks, for advanced TV planning, measurement and analytics.

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, full-funnel attribution, media planning, optimization and analytical solutions on top of our deterministic TV viewership dataset covering more than 21 million households across all 210 U.S. markets. 605’s multi-source viewership dataset offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its multi-source viewership dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience data activation at the household level while being reportable second by second with currency grade national and local projections methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

605 is a leader in the advertising data technology industry with respect to viewing data and its methodology and protocol development, system performance and customer support expertise. An independent audit and review performed by KPMG LLP found that 605 achieved service organization control 3 (“SOC 3”) compliance with its Audience App product, built for Charter Communications.