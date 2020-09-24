The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card Teams Up with HelloFresh to Launch Tastecations – An At-Home Global Culinary Journey

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase announced a first-of its-kind partnership with the world's leading meal kit company, HelloFresh, to launch Tastecations, a month-long series of international recipes inspired by hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy around the world. Beginning October 3 through October 30, Tastecations recipes will be available on HelloFresh’s weekly menu via HelloFresh.com and the HelloFresh app to provide meal kit subscribers with globally themed cuisine options inspired by destinations in Korea, England, Italy, and Mexico.

Week One will feature Pork & Veggie Bibimbap, inspired by The Westin Chosun Seoul in South Korea.

Week Two will feature Herbed Mushroom Shepherd's Pie inspired by Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel & Country Club in the U.K.

Week Three will feature Creamy Parmesan Chicken Spaghetti, inspired by the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa in Italy.

Week Four will feature Sheet Pan Chicken & Poblano Fajitas inspired by the W Punta de Mita in Mexico.

Each Tastecations recipe will also highlight tips on how to bring more of the featured destination's flavor and nuance into your kitchen as well as information on the corresponding hotel participating in Marriott Bonvoy™ to inspire home cooks to plan their future adventures. Available to both Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ cardmembers and non-cardmembers, Tastecations will offer select new and returning HelloFresh customers a discount of up to $80 in total off Tastecations recipes through a special email promotion. Recipients can click through directly to the HelloFresh Menu Selection page, choose the featured Tastecations recipe and apply the promo code at check out.

"During a time when our cardmembers may not be traveling internationally as often as they'd like, we want to fuel their passion for exploring new cultures through tangible, at-home experiences," said Matt Schlitz, General Manager with Chase Co-Brand. "We're excited to partner with HelloFresh to bring recipes inspired by hotels participating Marriott Bonvoy™ from around the world directly to consumers' kitchens. Through Tastecations, we hope to whet users' appetites for travel by allowing them to try out international dishes," Schlitz added.

"As a global company, we're passionate about showcasing a diverse portfolio of cuisines and recipes that are inspired by flavors and ingredients from around the world," said Claudia Sidoti, Principal Chef and Head of Recipe Development at HelloFresh. "Through our partnership with Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™, we're able to not only motivate home cooks to try new cuisines but also empower them to explore new cultures in the comfort and safety of their own kitchens," Sidoti added.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card offers endless possibilities for travel with a new cardmember bonus offer, 6X points on purchases at more than 7,400 properties participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 2X points on all other purchases, all at a $95 annual fee. Cardmembers receive automatic Silver Elite Status and 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year.

Be sure to visit HelloFresh.com and the HelloFresh app to begin your worldwide culinary journey by exploring the recipes tagged as Tastecations. Recipe selection closes five days before meal kit boxes ship out, so don’t hesitate to start your next adventure today.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,900 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program, comprises the company’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. The program offers exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q2, HelloFresh delivered over 149 million meals and reached 4,18 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.