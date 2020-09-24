American Water Selected for Joint Base Lewis-McChord Water and Wastewater Contract

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today its Military Services Group has been awarded a contract for ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Washington state.

American Water’s Military Services Group provides water and wastewater services to military installations across the country as part of the federal government’s Utilities Privatization (UP) Program. Awarded by the Department of Defense (DoD), American Water was selected for the JBLM water and wastewater UP contract.

“American Water is proud to be awarded this contract with Joint Base Lewis-McChord as serving those who serve our country’s national security interests is a great honor for us," said Walter Lynch, American Water President and CEO. "With the addition of JBLM, American Water has expanded its footprint to provide safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater treatment services for service members, families and civilians at 17 military bases across the country.”

JBLM is the DoD’s premiere military installation on the West Coast, which began operation in October 2010 from the consolidation of Fort Lewis and McChord Air Force Base. JBLM is a strategic and crucial joint force power projection platform, providing mobilization and deployment operations for Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. JBLM is home to the Army's I Corps and the Air Force's 62nd Airlift Wing, as well as several reserve components. The joint base has a population of approximately 110,000: 40,000 active duty, 60,000 family members and 15,000 civilian and contract employees.

The total contract value awarded is approximately $771 million over a 50-year period and will be subject to an annual economic price adjustment.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.