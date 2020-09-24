Data Center Firm DataBridge Sites Selects Crown Castle to Provide Network Service for its Customers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataBridge Sites, a state-of-the-art Data Center provider that supports off-site business critical IT environments, is proud to announce their relationship with Crown Castle, a leading provider of communications infrastructure and network services to enterprise businesses in the US. This relationship gives DataBridge clients access to Crown Castle’s optical network that provides secure, high capacity bandwidth for private network requirements and redundant access to the internet and cloud service providers. The combination of services allows clients to build best in class uptime solutions for their business needs.

“Crown Castle is excited to bring our 80,000 mile nationwide fiber network, including over 10,000 miles of fiber in Pennsylvania to provide high capacity, resilient network connectivity to DataBridge and their clients.” – Terry Cummings, Head of Enterprise Sales, Mid-Atlantic Region Crown Castle

“During these uncertain times, companies are transitioning even more aggressively to digital operations and the ability to always be available for their customers and employees is of even greater concern than ever before.” “As companies are reassessing and downsizing their office space, we are seeing them move their single rack and multi-rack office technical environments to our Data Center for security, connectivity and peace of mind,” said Corey Blanton, Chief Operating Officer, DataBridge Sites.

“We could not be happier with the outstanding service that we have received from Corey and his team at DataBridge Sites. Using DataBridge Sites allows me and my team to focus on managing our business,” said Lenny Rogers, Senior Manager of Infrastructure, HIBU

DataBridge Sites currently serves over 100 customers in Philadelphia, Maryland, and Chicago data centers offering more than 150,000 square feet of data center space, with more than 15 megawatts of available power.

About DataBridge Sites

DataBridge Sites operates three state-of-art, purpose-built data centers that house mission-critical equipment and data for its customers. These facilities were designed to meet the uptime, high density power, cooling and bandwidth requirements of today’s demanding IT infrastructure requirements. DataBridge Sites has over 150,000 square feet of data center space available in locations that are approximately 30 miles outside of Baltimore, Washington DC, Chicago and Philadelphia. Each facility offers compliant colocation, cloud and disaster recovery services.