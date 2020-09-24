NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Avenova® Consumer Marketing through Affiliate Programs and Enhanced Lifestyle Public Relations

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces expanded Avenova® consumer marketing programs designed to generate greater awareness of its antimicrobial lid and lash spray and promote online sales. NovaBay has engaged PartnerCentric, Inc. for affiliate marketing programs and HVM Communications for enhanced public relations featuring consumer-oriented, lifestyle messaging.

“Since engaging PartnerCentric only days ago we are already having success in gaining awareness of Avenova through websites featuring banner advertising and postings, with an impressive uptick in our website traffic. Our public relations activities with HVM Communications resulted in yesterday’s national network television segment on NBC’s Today show,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay’s CEO. “The goal of these cost-efficient programs is to increase consumer purchases of Avenova through the online channel, which is where we see the greatest growth opportunity to build on our No.1 antimicrobial lid and lash spray. These programs capitalize on consumer outreach with Avenova’s refreshed branding, vibrant new packaging and lifestyle messaging, as well as recent independent laboratory results showing Avenova effectively kills the coronavirus on hard surfaces.”

Yesterday’s Today show segment with lifestyle expert Jenn Falik included Avenova among “eight better basics that you need to know about for fall.” Ms. Falik called Avenova a sanitizing spray that can be used on your entire face, even though it was initially designed for eyecare. She added that Avenova can be sprayed on your face throughout the day to kill any germs that result from the frequent, but often inadvertent, touching of the eyes, nose and mouth.

NovaBay’s affiliate marketing program with PartnerCentric connects with affiliates such as consumer-oriented websites or bloggers to promote Avenova with audience-specific online content. The affiliates earn commissions of 3% to 8% from resulting Avenova sales tracked through Avenova.com. Many of the affiliates also offer coupons or rebates where customers receive a discount or cash back on their purchases. To participate in Avenova’s affiliate program, please email affiliates@novabay.com.

“We are excited about the early success of the Avenova program in generating greater awareness of this innovative antimicrobial spray,” said Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric’s Owner and CEO. “We look forward to building a meaningful partnership with NovaBay and bringing the combined power of our in-house technology solutions and tenured management team at PartnerCentric to this relationship.”

About PartnerCentric

PartnerCentric, Inc. is the largest woman-owned (WBE-certified) performance marketing agency in the industry. At our core, we build meaningful relationships beyond borders and aim to be the best partners for our clients and for each other. Our team, comprised of proven industry veterans and strategists, connects our clients with the right partners for long-term success. We utilize a combination of proprietary in-house technology and innovative, strategic management to drive the highest ROI for some of the world’s most respected brands from emerging startups to F500 enterprises. Our premium management ensures that we are 100% funded by happy customers and our clients are supported by the most tenured account managers in the industry, with an average of over 13 years of experience. Discover our new Control Suite (www.partnercentric.com/control-suite) and visit http://www.partnercentric.com to learn more about our team and services.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE® compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA® for the eye care market, CELLERX® for the aesthetic dermatology market and NEUTROPHASE® for the wound care market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding all of our current marketing efforts, any potential financial impact of our public relations campaigns and affiliate program, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “uptick,” “goal,” increase,” and “growth” among others. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs, and any potential regulatory problems. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay informed on NovaBay’s progress

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn

Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information

For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:

Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com.

www.Avenova.com