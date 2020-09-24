Pitney Bowes Highlights Environmental, Diversity & Inclusion, and Community Progress in 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced the launch of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report (CSR), highlighting the company’s progress and accomplishments to create meaningful impact in local communities, reduce its impact on the environment, and strengthen its commitment to a diverse and inclusive company culture.

“As we mark our 100-year anniversary, we are working hard to fuel a new century of client-centered innovation and responsible citizenship,” said Marc Lautenbach, CEO and President, Pitney Bowes. “Pitney Bowes entered its second century amidst a global pandemic that has challenged businesses, families, communities and governments everywhere to think and act in new ways.”

This year’s Corporate Responsibility Report contains a special section detailing what the Company has done and will continue doing in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Milestones and progress outlined in the 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Reducing our impact on the environment

Green Power Program. In 2019, Pitney Bowes was listed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as one of the “Green Power Partnership Top 30” in Tech & Telecom, which places it among the 30 largest U.S. green power users in that category.

from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Center for Climate Solutions, in recognition of its consistent success in improving energy efficiency and reducing our environmental footprint. Flexible work arrangements help lower our carbon footprint. Well before the COVID-19 pandemic transformed workplaces around the world, Pitney Bowes encouraged agile work as a means of saving time and reducing energy consumption, resulting in more than 14,000 fewer miles per employee not driven.

“Our environmental policies and practices constitute an essential part of our deep and lasting commitment to responsible corporate citizenship,” said Allison Bresloff, Director, Environmental, Health and Safety. “We consider the actual and potential impacts of climate-related risks and opportunities on our businesses and strategy, thinking about addressing climate-related risks and opportunities of importance to our clients, communities, employees and investors.”

Our People

Our legacy. Pitney Bowes’ long record of advocacy and commitment to diversity and inclusion has been externally recognized with numerous awards throughout our history, including Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender Equality Index, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and America’s Best Large Employers lists.

Throughout the year, the company celebrates women and their accomplishments in serving clients, creating value and innovating in our markets. We’ve seen the power of women at work in our business. Women leaders have had responsibility for over 25% of our annual revenue since the 1990s, and by 2019 that figure was more than 50%. Today, people of color comprise 50% of the company’s U.S. workforce, 18% of its senior management, and 28% of overall management. People of color have been members of the Pitney Bowes Board of Directors since the early 1990s, with the most recent addition being Sheila Stamps.

Pitney Bowes is committed to continuing its advocacy of diversity and inclusion which started in the 1940s. “In order to deliver long-term sustainable value to all our stakeholders, our workforce at all levels must reflect the realities of our global markets, clients, and communities,” said Sheryl Battles, Vice President Global Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement at Pitney Bowes. “We are proud of our long history and progress in providing equitable employment and being intentionally inclusive. There is more work to be done, however, and we’re actively listening to our employees to plan the way forward. Our ability to embrace our common humanity and celebrate our differences across geographies, ethnicities, generations, gender identities and sexual orientations and disabilities to name a few, helps us deliver more relevant innovation, makes us more responsive to our clients, and enables us to excel as a high performing team. In other words, diversity and inclusion is good for our company and good for our world.”

Creating meaningful impact in our communities

A focus on literacy and education. Through its philanthropic efforts, Pitney Bowes and the Pitney Bowes Foundation support innovative and effective educational and enrichment programs benefiting underserved school districts that are often dealing with social and economic inequality. Through our global employee involvement partner, the United Way, and Pitney Bowes Foundation grantees, the company is able to make a difference at the local, national and global levels.

“Throughout our company’s 100-year history, Pitney Bowes and our employees have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to giving back,” said Kathleen Ryan Mufson, Director, Global Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, and President, Pitney Bowes Foundation. “We have learned first-hand from our Pitney Bowes volunteers how giving back has enriched them, strengthening their own career development and expanding their worldviews. Now more than ever, we carry our tradition of community leadership forward, supporting the work that is being done to address the essential and urgent needs that have been amplified during the pandemic.”

At Pitney Bowes, we believe that doing the right thing the right way will continue to power our culture and propel us into our second century.

Review the full Pitney Bowes Corporate Responsibility Report by clicking here.

About Pitney Bowes Foundation

The Pitney Bowes Foundation is a private entity with a mission to support literacy and education and the diverse community interests of Pitney Bowes employees. We commit our resources to supporting students and families from underserved communities, closing the opportunity gap and preparing the workforce of tomorrow. For information about these programs and other Pitney Bowes Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy initiatives, please visit pb.com/community.

About Pitney Bowes’ 100 Years

On April 23, 1920, Arthur Pitney, the inventor, and Walter Bowes, the promoter, founded The Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Over the next 100 years, the combination of creativity with business acumen enabled Pitney Bowes to pioneer innovations for over one million clients through several decades – beginning with the postage meter to pushing the boundaries of global ecommerce. The Pitney Bowes centennial commitment continues to put the client first with sustainable innovation created by exceptional people who have deep ties to our communities and driven by a culture of doing the right thing the right way. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes: https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom/100.html.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.