Transflo and InMotion Global Team Up to Bring Transformative Digital Solutions to the Freight Industry

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transflo, a technology provider for the transportation and logistics industry, announced today that it has partnered with InMotion Global Inc., the service provider of transportation management software AscendTMS, to deliver digital capabilities for the freight industry. The integration facilitates a seamless digital experience between carrier, broker, and shipper through a single platform that increases operational efficiency and improves workflow through the entire freight ecosystem.

“There is now a greater demand for digital solutions that can support freight operations more efficiently. The freight and logistics sector have had their profits and growth stall due to complications related to COVID-19 and customers are looking to us to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Doug Schrier, vice president of product and innovation at Transflo. “Since 1991, Transflo has been helping the transportation and logistics market digitize and process over 500 million freight documents annually. This integration with AscendTMS simplifies freight’s digital metamorphosis when they need it most.”

The partnership with AscendTMS will facilitate communication and capture documents electronically for a seamless experience between back-office dispatchers, front-office drivers and millions of active drivers. As part of the agreement, all Transflo customers will receive a full premium subscription to AscendTMS at no cost for 90 days. This includes carriers, freight brokers, 3PLs and shippers, nationwide.

“Digital transformation is the next frontier for the freight industry. This integration with Transflo and AscendTMS will benefit the entire ecosystem with 100% digital capabilities that will save our customers money, increase profits, reduce driver turnover, and streamline communications across the entire supply chain,” said Tim Higham, president of AscendTMS. “We are excited to have a trusted partner like Transflo who will enable us and our customers’ business capabilities.”

As part of the new partnership, both AscendTMS and Transflo are offering 90-day free trials of their solutions. Carriers already using AscendTMS can get fleet mobile app solutions with Transflo Mobile+ free for three months. Also, brokers already on Ascend’s platform can get freight broker automation software three months free with Transflo Velocity+. Similarly, brokers or carriers already using the above Transflo solutions can get AscendTMS free for three months.

The Transflo and AscendTMS partnership also offers users features like ELD, Telematics, Mobile, Live Chat and more. To get started and take advantage of the new solutions available to you, please visit www.transflo.com.

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent-pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About Transflo

Transflo® by Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Transflo’s mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $84 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite and digital platforms to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace for innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.