MANSCAPED™ Becomes Official Partner Of Hibernian F.C. Of The Scottish Premiership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keep the heid! MANSCAPED™ has officially announced its partnership with some of Scotland’s most prestigious athletes. The world’s category leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene has teamed up with Hibernian Football Club (Hibernian), a superior club competing in the Scottish Premiership, the top tier of the Scottish Professional Football League.

This sports sponsorship marks MANSCAPED’s second in the United Kingdom (UK), adding to the palpable buzz surrounding the brand’s impactful launch in the region earlier this year. Previously announced partnerships featured around the globe include UFC®, San Francisco 49ers, NASCAR, Los Angeles Kings, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Sydney Roosters ― to name a few.

“We are seeing strong metrics coming out of Scotland and knew we wanted to have a presence in the Scottish Premiership,” said Joey Kovac, Senior Director of Marketing at MANSCAPED. “As we scout out the right partners, we look for organizations that genuinely embrace our brand. We’re happy to have found just that in Hibernian.”

“We’re delighted to add MANSCAPED to our growing partnership family,” said Murray Milligen, Hibernian’s Commercial Manager. “As a club, it’s our first male grooming partnership, and it’s great to work with such an ambitious company with a global outlook. We look forward to helping them grow their brand in the UK.”

MANSCAPED has already taken the field, as seen in Hibernian’s home match last Sunday where the number-three ranked team secured a 2 - 2 tie against the number-one ranked Rangers. With LED and TV-arc logo placement around Hibernian’s Easter Road home turf - the historic 20,421 all seater stadium in Scotland’s capital city of Edinburgh - MANSCAPED made a splash in front of an array of socially distanced spectators. Further, Hibernian matches are broadcasted by BT Sport, Sky Sports, and Hibs TV, offering significant added exposure for the partnership to shine and get in front of fans all over. Finally, a series of social media activations will keep the combined fanbase engaged throughout the season.

“Sport is an integral part of the MANSCAPED marketing strategy, with them already working with global sporting brands, so I’m honored they’ve chosen Hibernian as the first club to work with here in Scotland. It’s testament to our appeal as a club,” Murray added.

Hibernian’s next home game on October 2nd versus Hamilton will be the next highly visual display of the partnership. Tune in ahead of this match as Hibernian faces current Scottish Premiership champs Celtic on Sunday, Sept. 27th, with added mojo from MANSCAPED on their side.

About Hibernian Football Club:

Established in 1875, Hibernian FC are a leading club in Scotland’s national sport, situated in Edinburgh, Scotland’s inspiring capital city. We are a pioneering, historic club, the first ever club to play in European competition and the first British club to introduce shirt sponsorship. Our Stage is Easter Road, a 20,421 capacity all seater stadium, entertaining a home fan average attendance of 94% and, over the course of its history Hibernian Football Club, has won all of the major domestic titles, most recently winning the League Cup in 2007 and the Scottish Cup in 2016.

The Club is rooted in the community from where it came. The Hibernian Community Foundation works with the Club to harness the power and passion of football to promote learning, improve health and enhance opportunities within the local community.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.