APDerm® Opens Fifth Office in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APDerm®, the largest physician-led dermatology practice in New England, announced today the opening of a new state-of-the-art office in Portsmouth, NH. The Adult & Pediatric Dermatology brand location marks the company’s fifth dermatology office in New Hampshire, and 25th across the New England area. Seacoast and surrounding area residents, such as those from New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, will receive access to expedited medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic care at the new facility, which opened today.

“It’s common for patients to wait weeks or even months to see an established dermatologist,” said Rich Nee, Chief Executive Officer for APDerm. “At APDerm we pride ourselves on helping to ensure patients—in all markets that we operate in—get expedited quality care, especially when it comes to their urgent care needs. In many cases, we’re able to see patients within days instead of weeks.”

Board-Certified Dermatologists Brian M Connolly, MD and Hamad Alabdulrazzaq, MD will treat patients at the new location. A resident of the Seacoast region, Dr. Connolly joined Adult & Pediatric Dermatology in August 2018. He practices a variety of patient-focused treatments related to medical and surgical dermatology and performs numerous cosmetic procedures including Botox®, dermal fillers, and lasers. Dr. Alabdulrazzaq, who joined Adult & Pediatric Dermatology in December 2015, is a fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, specializing in dermatologic, laser and Mohs micrographic surgery, as well as cosmetic dermatology.

“As a longtime resident of the Seacoast region, I have a strong appreciation and connection to my community,” said Dr. Connolly. “I am excited to bring my expertise and personalized patient-focused care to help residents – from Portsmouth, Newburyport, York, Kittery and other locales – look and feel their best.”

To commemorate the new location, APDerm will host a virtual grand opening on October 1, 2020 from 5:00-6:30 PM EDT. The event will include a meet and greet with APDerm clinicians and staff, a tour of the new facility, raffles, and 10% off all online purchases the day of the event. The local community is invited to join. For more information or to RSVP, please click here.

“Although the current landscape calls for a virtual grand opening, in lieu of our usual in-person ribbon cutting and meet-and-greet, we welcome anyone who would like to join us from the comfort and safety of their home,” said Nee. “We are grateful to our patients, clinicians and to the Portsmouth residents for their support.”

The new APDerm office is located at 75 Portsmouth Boulevard, Suite 310, Portsmouth, NH 03801. The office is currently open and accepting new patients as well as most insurances. To make an appointment, click here or call (603) 944-9825.

About APDerm®:

APDerm® is the largest physician-led dermatology practice in New England, with 25 locations across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Since 1992, the company’s board-certified physicians, clinicians, and skilled staff have been committed to delivering compassionate care, improving skin, and changing lives, making the company the partner of choice for dermatology in New England. With a patient-centered care approach, and utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, the company offers full-scale innovative medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatments to help patients look and feel their best.

APDerm and its practice brands are dedicated to meeting the needs of its patients and physicians, through personalized care, and the continuous expansion of resources and patient access. By partnering with exceptional practices to provide the highest quality of care and outcomes, the company continues to expand its family of practices, which includes: Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC; Associates in Dermatology; Boston Dermatology & Laser Center; Dermatology Associates, P.C.; Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates; and Dermatology Professionals, Inc. For more information or to learn more about partnership opportunities, please visit www.apderm.com.