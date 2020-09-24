The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Humana Announce Medicare Network Agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, have signed an agreement to expand access to in-network, quality health care in central Ohio for Humana Medicare Advantage members.

Now in effect, the contract provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) health plan members at all Ohio State Wexner Medical Center facilities.

Furthermore, the agreement provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members at numerous system outpatient facilities and with nearly 3,000 physicians employed by The Ohio State University Physicians (OSUP) network. OSUP primary care physicians and specialists are located across eight counties in central Ohio.

“As Americans continue to face unprecedented health care challenges, this agreement allows the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to expand our ability to serve the community during a critical time,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We are pleased to work with an organization like Humana, which shares our commitment to applying bold thinking to meet the health care needs of the people we serve and improve health outcomes.”

“As the coronavirus pandemic persists, expanding access to quality health care for our members in central Ohio is especially important,” said Humana Regional Medicare President Kathie Mancini. “The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center can trace its local roots back more than 150 years. Through this agreement, Humana is able to collaborate with a health system that not only has a longstanding tradition of care, but is aligned with a mutual dedication to community health and well-being.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

One of the nation’s leading academic health centers, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center offers high quality health care services in virtually every specialty and subspecialty in medicine. We’re dedicated to improving health in Ohio and across the world through innovation in research, education and patient care. With partnerships throughout the state and nation, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center can leverage its tremendous resources to address Ohio’s most pressing health needs.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

More Information

Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GCHKXBJEN_C