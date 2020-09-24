Kentucky Community & Technical College System and Bellevue University Partner to Provide Transfer Students with Access to 4-Year Degrees, Special Tuition Rate

BELLEVUE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thanks to an innovative partnership, thousands of Kentucky residents enrolled at Kentucky’s 16 community and technical colleges now have the opportunity to receive full credit for their associate degree and a lowered tuition rate when they transfer to Bellevue University.

The new partnership offers Kentucky students the opportunity to continue their education beyond an associate’s degree at Bellevue University. Bellevue University, which is recognized by Phi Theta Kappa as one of the nation’s best schools for transfer students, offers online undergraduate classes in more than 50 degree programs.

Community college graduates are able to bring their entire associate degree with them, putting them nearly halfway through their bachelor’s degrees. All bachelor’s degree-seeking students who transfer from any KCTCS school through the partnership will be eligible for a $350 credit hour tuition rate. More information is available on the statewide partnership website at http://bluegrass.maxtransferadvantage.com/

Jim Nekuda, Bellevue University’s Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, said, “We’re excited to make KCTCS part of our nationwide network of community college partners. KCTCS students who complete their degree and then transfer to Bellevue University will save both time and money, and enjoy a seamless transfer to an institution that understands the needs and lifestyles of today’s learners.”

KCTCS Chancellor Dr. Kris Williams said graduates are looking for good online transfer options.

“This agreement enhances our students’ opportunities by providing another direct avenue to earning a bachelor’s degree,” she said. “This is extremely important to our students whose busy lives prevent them from attending traditional classes at a university.”

Dr. Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, is looking forward to expanding the KCTCS partnership, which began with just three community colleges in 2017. “This partnership is a prime example of education that works from a collaborative model,” she said. “By leveraging both organizations’ strengths, we can continue to benefit both individuals and employers in Kentucky.”

Bellevue University will have three full-time Relationship Managers on different campuses across Kentucky: Angela Meyer at Bluegrass Community and Technical College; Savannah Castle at Big Sandy Community and Technical College; and Courtney Sutherland at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College will serve students attending all 16 KCTCS schools with more than 70 campuses. The Relationship Managers are responsible for coordinating and building programming to serve KCTCS students.

About Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS)

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is a public, open access and comprehensive community college system providing affordable higher education, online courses and workforce training. KCTCS offers hundreds of programs to students so they can upgrade their skills and partners with businesses across Kentucky to provide training for their employees. The system includes 16 colleges with more than 70 campuses.

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 57,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation’s top military-friendly and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 70 undergraduate and graduate programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org).