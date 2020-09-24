Dynatrace Announces New Partner Competency Program

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today the launch of its Partner Competency Program, which helps organizations identify partners with a proven track record of using the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform to accelerate their customers’ digital transformation. The new Dynatrace Competencies align with partners’ expertise in specific use cases and technologies, including AIOps, DevOps, Cloud, ITSM/ITOM, and Government.

“Partners are integral to our expanding global business and our customers’ success as they digitally transform,” said Michael Allen, VP Global Partners at Dynatrace. “As we have expanded the breadth of capabilities supported by the Dynatrace platform, our customers have increased their demand for partners with proven expertise and depth of experience using these capabilities to accelerate success. The Dynatrace Partner Competency Program assures customers that their partner is proficient in the use cases that matter most to them and has a verified track record of driving digital transformation. In turn, Dynatrace partners benefit from a way to differentiate and promote the value-adding services they can provide for customers.”

To attain each Dynatrace Competency, partners undergo thorough training and evaluation. They must earn domain-specific certifications from Dynatrace University, demonstrate proven success driving digital transformation with multiple customers, and have their solutions validated by Dynatrace engineers. Partners enter the program by attaining the core Dynatrace APM Delivery Competency, which validates a partner’s ability to deliver SaaS and Managed deployments of the Dynatrace® platform. After attaining this competency, partners can achieve additional Dynatrace Competencies aligned with their expertise in specific use cases and technologies, including:

AIOps – recognizing partners with expertise in using Dynatrace’s AI-assistance to automate customers’ IT operations and workflows, and improve IT teams’ productivity.

– recognizing partners with expertise in using Dynatrace to accelerate the speed and quality of software delivery and automate DevOps processes at scale. Cloud – recognizing partners with specializations in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware Tanzu, and expertise in helping customers to drive faster cloud adoption and accelerate digital transformation.

– recognizing partners with expertise in using Dynatrace to optimize IT service and operations management workflows and processes, using ServiceNow and other technologies, to help customers enhance service delivery and improve IT productivity. Government – recognizing partners with a proven track record of using Dynatrace to drive digital transformation and cloud migration in U.S. federal government agencies.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

