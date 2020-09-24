CyberArk Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that CyberArk has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates CyberArk as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested and validated on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“We know the importance of helping customers and organizations more easily identify potential security risks in order to take action,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With CyberArk available to customers on AWS Outposts, we are able to provide a comprehensive view of a customer’s security posture on their infrastructure, on AWS Outposts, and in AWS Regions both on premises and in the cloud for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

“The number of identities in cloud environments are exploding, and strong privileged access and identity management are central to a solid security strategy for cloud and hybrid deployments,” said Joanne Wu, VP of Business Development at CyberArk. “Our customers are continually asking us to help them quickly and securely achieve their cloud goals. Receiving the AWS Outposts Ready designation as part of the AWS Service Ready program is another key step in ensuring we are in the best position to continually meet evolving customer needs.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts Ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

CyberArk is the industry leading solution for securing the identities and privileged credentials used to access cloud management consoles, deploy and run cloud workloads, as well as build and manage cloud applications, infrastructure and resources. CyberArk helps eliminate the most critical cloud vulnerabilities by using innovative technology, rooted in privileged access management, to enforce cloud security best practices.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com/, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.