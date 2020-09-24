ADTRAN Expands Vast Broadband’s Visibility into Network Operations across the U.S.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced that Vast Broadband has selected ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Insight to gather actionable intelligence from its access network that reaches from Minnesota to Texas. The solution enables Vast Broadband to gain better visibility into network performance, quickly troubleshoot and resolve issues, and build better customer loyalty.

Vast Broadband provides high-speed broadband, video and voice services to over 61,000 residential and business customers in South Dakota and Minnesota. It also operates Vexus Fiber in Texas and Louisiana, deploying a high-quality fiber network that passes more than 70,000 homes and businesses. Maintaining visibility into the performance of both regional networks was challenging. Vast Broadband and Vexus Fiber serve some rural customers that are 90 miles from a network technician, which creates significant challenges in troubleshooting and issue resolution velocity.

The Mosaic Subscriber Insight intuitive dashboard and network analytic capabilities provides the tools and visibility to close this customer service gap. Vast Broadband is already leveraging ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform for its FTTH buildout, and it selected ADTRAN to accelerate its network and subscriber monitoring capabilities across both regional networks. Its goal is to deploy Mosaic Subscriber Insight to 300,000 residential customers within the next two years to better understand subscriber behavior, quickly resolve issues and even reduce expensive and time-consuming truck rolls.

“ADTRAN continues to provide us with best practices for our FTTH deployment. This ongoing relationship made Mosaic Subscriber Insight the perfect choice,” said Larry Eby, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Vast Broadband. “In our effort to provide the best broadband experience for our subscribers, ADTRAN allows us to assess the access network and obtain customer information within seconds; therefore making better network decisions and becoming more confident that we are protecting our business and our customers’ quality of service.”

Mosaic Subscriber Insight enables service providers to leverage real-time network insight to dramatically improve operations. It ties together subscriber, network and billing data, and it can report on revenue leakage, mismatched speeds, usage patterns featuring heat maps (one of Vast Broadband’s favorite features), bandwidth utilization, and broadband service stats. Mosaic Subscriber Insight also helps Vast Broadband make recommendations to customers based on usage patterns and build loyalty. For example, some customers were using more bandwidth than others, and Vast Broadband was able to easily suggest adjustments for every customer to ensure they get what they pay for.

“It’s critical that service providers understand their subscribers’ challenges and needs,” said Brian Efimetz, Regional Vice President of Service Provider Sales at ADTRAN. “Mosaic Subscriber Insight does just that, by helping providers, like Vast Broadband, quickly recognize what might be impacting subscribers’ broadband experience and fix it before it becomes an issue. This helps them improve subscriber satisfaction and generate more revenue.”

To learn more about ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Insight, please visit adtran.com/Mosaic-Subscriber-Insight.

