 Binswanger Named Exclusive Agent for 3.3 Million SF Industrial and Rail Park in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services, an innovator in commercial real estate since 1931, announced today that it has been selected as the Exclusive Agent to market the Oradel Industrial and Rail Parks Portfolio in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. The property consists of 16 Class A industrial buildings totaling 3,300,000 Square Feet (307,000 SM).

The border crossing between Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and Laredo, Texas (the “Two Laredos”) accounts for 40% of US-Mexico trade and is considered to be the number one land port in America. In 2019, $324 Billion of World Trade passed through this border crossing. Each day, 14,000 trucks and 1,800 rail cars use this border crossing for commerce.

“With new trade agreements strengthening the relationship between Mexico, Canada and the US, the portfolio’s location, its Class A construction, and the commitments of various global corporations through leases in US Dollars- ensures long-term stable returns,” stated Josh Haber, Senior Vice President, Binswanger. “Sitting almost equidistant from San Antonio and Monterey along the NAFTA Highway, the location provides ideal access to the entire US Market,” added Luis Manuel Gerard of Binswanger Mexico.

All of the properties have been built to meet the needs of global companies with average 30-foot ceiling heights, appropriate access to high-speed data, water, gas, electric, and sewage as well as amenities such as public transit and day care.

The Two Laredos, sometimes referred to as the Laredo Borderplex, is the most significant of the six US-Mexican transborder agglomerations. The area connects the two countries via three international bridges and an International Railway Bridge.

Together, the area has a population in excess of 775,000 and boasts more than a 120,000-person labor pool with a skilled, yet lower cost workforce. The proximity of employee housing within minutes of the park also contributes to worker productivity. Nuevo Laredo’s nine local universities and trade schools ensure that the talent pool continues to grow.

Property details as well as photos and videos, can be found at www.nuevolaredosale.com

All bids must be submitted by 4pm EST on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Binswanger, a global leader in full-service commercial real estate, has been helping its clients realize their full real estate potential since 1931. Founded by real estate innovator and pioneer, Frank Binswanger Sr., the company operates with the understanding that real estate has the ability to strengthen businesses and transform communities. The company offers a variety of services benefitting both owners and occupiers including global real estate brokerage, location consulting, investment sales, tenant representation, corporate advisory, strategic consulting, and a variety of management services. Having worked with more than half of the Fortune 500, the employee-owned company has long been known as the industry leader in the acquisition and disposition of industrial and commercial facilities around the globe. For more information, please visit www.binswanger.com.