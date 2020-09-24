The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium Joins 3GPP as a Market Representation Partner

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), the organization working to explore the data and communications needs of the rapidly evolving connected car ecosystem, announced that it has joined the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) as a Market Representation Partner (MRP). 3GPP produces technical specifications, which are translated by relevant standards bodies into appropriate deliverables, such as standards. MRPs offer market advice to 3GPP about their specific sectors for consideration in the 3GPP’s specification planning and development.

Specifically, AECC plans to bring into 3GPP a consensus view of market requirements such as services, features and functionality that fall within the 3GPP’s scope of work. The AECC Liaison Committee worked with 3GPP to establish the AECC’s MRP.

Read how the AECC is “Driving Data to the Edge” in the 3GPP Highlights newsletter.

“We look forward to collaborating with 3GPP, confirming the importance of engaging with other industry organizations that can benefit from the AECC’s ecosystem approach,” said AECC President and Chairperson and Toyota Motor Corporation’s General Manager for Connected Strategy Ken-ichi Murata. “We are confident that our technical knowledge and expertise will prove valuable to 3GPP efforts.”

Connected vehicle areas in which the AECC will collaborate with 3GPP include high-speed mobile networks, edge computing; wireless technology; distributed computing; management of high data volumes; and artificial intelligence.

“We are pleased to have the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium join 3GPP as a Market Representation Partner. There is a great need in the project for expertise on specialist areas such as intelligent driving, high-definition maps, driver assistance systems and mobility services. These use cases bring requirements that will feed proposals for solutions to help 3GPP networks support automotive needs for data at the mobile edge,” said Luis Jorge Romero, Chair of the 3GPP Project Coordination Group (PCG).

About the AECC Liaison Committee

The AECC Liaison Committee focuses on advancing cooperation with technology associations and SDOs to share connected vehicle ecosystem insights and collaborate on best practices. To learn more, visit https://aecc.org/.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support the high-volume data and intelligent services needed for distributed computing and network architecture and infrastructure. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing, and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.