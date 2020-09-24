Wolters Kluwer’s BizFilings announces strategic partnership with 1-800Accountant

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizFilings, Wolters Kluwer’s online provider of incorporations of choice for more than 500,000 small businesses across the U.S., today announced a partnership with 1-800Accountant, a virtual firm founded with the mission to make accounting and taxes easy and affordable for individuals and small businesses.

With this new partnership, BizFilings’ clients can take advantage of 1-800Accountant’s expert tax consultation services and support. Now, in addition to online incorporations services, small business owners will have access to a CPA ready to provide support and answers to their tax and accounting questions.

BizFilings and 1-800Accountant proudly serve small businesses across the country. Their combined product offerings will provide business compliance support and top-notch accounting to help small business owners achieve success. BizFilings’ and 1-800Accountant’s team of accounting experts are committed to small business recovery from COVID-19. BizFilings customers will have access to a complimentary consultation, exceptional tax advice, and ongoing accounting support, all at an affordable price. Wolters Kluwer’s CCH Axcess™ drives the tax technology and efficiency for 1-800Accountant.

“As a trusted partner for small business formation and compliance, BizFilings customers often ask our advice about other professional services,” said George May, Vice President and Small Business segment lead for Wolters Kluwer’s CT Corporation. “BizFilings and 1-800Accountant are both dedicated to providing the best service possible. This new relationship gives our customers access to tax and accounting professionals to help with their overall business needs and success.”

According to Mike Savage, CEO and founder of 1-800Accountant, “This partnership comes at an especially crucial time as small businesses are in need of accounting guidance as they recover from COVID-19.”

For over 125 years, CT Corporation (CT) has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal compliance. With a global reach into over 190 countries, more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT to handle their compliance needs. BizFilings offers small business owners a full suite of services to incorporate, form an LLC, Benefit Corporation, and other business structures.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

About 1-800ACCOUNTANT

1-800Accountant combines the power and convenience of technology with proactive planning and advice from a team of experienced accounting professionals. Our trusted advisor model is delivered using innovative mobile and desktop technology and an unmatched accounting infrastructure with experience in all ﬁfty states and every industry. We provide small-business owners the tools, solutions, and support they need to manage and grow their business while saving time and eliminating anxiety. Learn more at https://1800accountant.com/about