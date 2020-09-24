Environment Control Empowers Its Cleaning Workforce, Manages COVID-19 Operations with Kronos Workforce Ready

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Environment Control, one of the largest commercial building cleaning organizations in the U.S. and a provider of essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, transformed its employee experience while successfully managing unexpected workforce processes and COVID-19-specific regulations with Kronos Workforce Ready, the unified human capital management (HCM) cloud suite from Kronos Incorporated – which will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on October 1 following its merger with Ultimate Software.

Environment Control employs more than 4,300 workers at 50 franchises in 20 states. Kronos Workforce Ready provides visibility into real-time data, enabling its family of companies to manage a dispersed workforce and accurately track costs and daily activity, including those specific to COVID-19 service response. Through the fully responsive mobile experience of Workforce Ready, employees can receive essential company communications and view critical information – such as shift assignments and information pertaining to COVID-19 – as well as remotely clock in and out of shifts from any job location, right from their smartphones. This enables managers to ensure customers get the level of service needed by rapidly responding to unplanned absences and deploying fill-in staff to specific locations using the information from their mobile devices. Continuous cloud payroll automates, streamlines, and reduces payroll processing time for Environment Control while payroll managers can process multiple pay rates – including applying special pay increases and hazard shift premiums to employees responding to COVID-19-related service calls – to deliver fair and accurate paychecks to each employee. Self-service capabilities also give employees the ability to view pay statements and submit direct deposit information from anywhere, at any time. Environment Control effectively schedules part-time employees and supervisors across each of its locations with Workforce Ready and the organization can now better manage and compare labor costs from franchise to franchise through access to real-time data, including employee time, attendance, and total hours worked. Workforce Ready allows administrators to process paid sick time or expanded family and medical leave in accordance with the Families First Coronavirus Act (FFCRA) as well as the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), helping to ensure compliance with evolving government regulations.

Since implementing Workforce Ready in 2015, Environment Control has experienced higher efficiency in onboarding and a significant reduction in time-to-hire. Talent acquisition has automated the screening, tracking, and hiring process while identifying best-fit candidates – a critical component in an industry known to struggle with high turnover.

Performance management provides visibility into individual employee performance, while managers can identify and recognize top performers, offer career development opportunities, and provide ongoing feedback to drive engagement, retention, and productivity.

Jeff LaBenne, executive vice president, Environment Control

“With thousands of employees across the United States, visibility into schedule and labor data is critical for us. Kronos Workforce Ready provides the real-time information we need to make quick and effective decisions on staffing, especially as it relates to our COVID-19 service response. Furthermore, Environment Control has seen an improvement in our ability to attract and keep high-caliber workers and expedite new-hire onboarding. The mobile experience has been a game-changer, providing critical information to remote employees when and where they need it and helping to streamline communication and keep our teams focused on what matters: providing superior service to our clients.”

John Kelly, director, services and distribution practice group, Ultimate Kronos Group

“As one of the largest commercial cleaning organizations in the nation, Environment Control has established itself as an industry leader not only for its dedication to excellence but for its dedication to its workforce. The service industry is a people business – and Workforce Ready has helped elevate the organization by providing powerful tools to attract and retain high-quality workers, enabling on-the-job access to important and timely information via mobile capabilities, and automating processes to improve performance and productivity company-wide.”

