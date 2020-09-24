TownePlace Suites Columbus North-OSU Opens in Upper Arlington

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TownePlace Suites by Marriott, part of the Marriott portfolio and loyalty program, today announced the opening of its newest property, TownePlace Suites Columbus North-OSU. The hotel features 119 suite-style rooms designed to allow extended stay travelers to feel at home and stay productive. The hotel is owned by a joint venture comprised of Dublin, Ohio-based Crawford Hoying, a leading full-service real estate company, and Shaner Hotels, an award-winning, international hotel owner, operator and developer. Shaner also operates the property.

”Our successful track record operating Marriott-branded hotels makes the TownePlace Suites Columbus North-OSU a perfect fit with our existing portfolio of well-branded hotels in strong markets with multiple demand generators,” said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotels. “With its fantastic amenities and location in the heart of a thriving neighborhood, we fully expect the property to quickly take its rightful place as the market and segment leader.”

The TownePlace Suites Columbus North-OSU offers spacious suites, each equipped with a full kitchen, a dedicated home office and room to relax in a separate living space. The hotel also offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, on-site laundry and a slew of additional amenities. Common areas in the hotel include an expansive lounge with soft seating, a high-end business center, state-of-the-art fitness center and an easy-to-access “In A Pinch” market, open 24/7.

Located at 1640 West Lane Avenue in the heart of Upper Arlington, TownePlace Suites Columbus North-OSU is just steps away from numerous nearby dining and retail establishments, including Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink, Whole Foods Market, the Shops on Lane Avenue and more. It’s conveniently located within a five minute drive of The Ohio State University campus, 10 minutes from downtown Columbus and easily accessible from SR-315.

“The vibrant Upper Arlington community, with its numerous dining and entertainment options, is an ideal location for the TownePlace Suites Columbus North-OSU,” said Brent Crawford, principal of Crawford Hoying. “The extensive amenities and large suites make this hotel the perfect option for visitors searching for a relaxing stay in the city.”

The TownePlace Suites Columbus North-OSU is part of the Westmont at The Lane mixed-use development, which will include 133 for-rent apartments, eight for-sale townhomes, a 395-space public parking garage, 110-space public parking lot and 32,000 SF of office, retail and restaurant space (tenants to be announced soon).

Read more about TownePlace Suites by Marriott at www.towneplacesuites.marriott.com.

About TownePlace Suites by Marriott

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an award-winning, extended-stay hotel brand that is ideal for the Upbeat Realist traveler who needs accommodations for longer stays. The brand features a laid-back modern design, which is simple, modern style characterized by personal touches and playful details, allowing guests to live uninterrupted. Offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, and organized closet units from The Container Store, the brand provides thoughtful spaces for both living and working. TownePlace Suites and Tastemade partnered to develop a co-branded cookbook, “Suite Eats,” featuring simple, delicious recipes and cooking tips for longer stay guests, encouraging them to take full advantage of TownePlace Suites’ full kitchen and Weber grills. TownePlace Suites offers the comforts of home with its “Something Borrowed” amenity which allows guests to borrow games and tools from the front desk.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Westmont at The Lane

Crawford Hoying recently announced the next phase of development at The Lane in Upper Arlington, Ohio. This project includes eight for-sale townhomes, 133 for-rent residential units, a 119-key TownePlace Suites hotel, 395-space public parking garage, 110-space public parking lot and an additional 32,000 SF of office, retail and restaurant space. Construction is underway now. For more information on the development, visit www.westmontatthelane.com.

About Crawford Hoying

Crawford Hoying is a full service real estate development company, based in Dublin, Ohio. Concentrating in all aspects of acquisition, design, development, construction, management, as well as commercial and residential brokerage. In the past five years alone, they have developed more than $1 billion of mixed-use, multifamily, office and retail properties. Crawford Hoying creates a sense of Place; focused on consumer needs from a commerce, culture and community perspective. Bridge Park, www.bridgepark.com, Westmont at The Lane, www.westmontatthelane.com, and Water Street District, www.livewaterstreet.com, are examples of Crawford Hoying’s transformational development capabilities. To learn more about Crawford Hoying, visit www.crawfordhoying.com.

About Shaner Hotels

Headquartered in State College, Pa., Shaner Hotels is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than $1 billion invested in 50 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy and the Bahamas. Over the past 40 years, the company has also been engaged in both new development and redevelopment of more than 80 hotel projects with leading brand affiliations such as Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels, Choice Hotels and Hilton. New properties are constantly evaluated as Shaner Hotels continues a conservative yet opportunistic approach to growth. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com.