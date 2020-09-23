Nickelodeon Orders Brendar the Barbarian, New Live-Action Puppet Comedy Series From Co-Creators Mike Mitchell and Drew Massey

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelodeon today announced the greenlight of Brendar the Barbarian (working title, 13 episodes), a brand-new live-action puppet comedy series from co-creators Mike Mitchell (Trolls, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) and expert puppeteer Drew Massey (Mutt & Stuff, Sid the Science Kid). The series follows Evan, a bridge troll in search of adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior, on a quest to defeat the evil demon who has imprisoned her brother. Production on Brendar the Barbarian will begin later this year and is slated to premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021.

“It’s amazing to work with such immensely talented creators like Mike and Drew. Their imaginative puppetry, uniquely cinematic vision, and hilarious voice make this a show like no other,” said Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content. “Brendar the Barbarian is a truly original series that kids and families of all ages are going to love.”

In Brendar the Barbarian, Evan, a troll who has never ventured out from under his bridge, decides to explore the world for the first time in search of a great adventure and inspiration to fulfill his dream of becoming a singer. He soon meets Brendar, Gothmoria’s most feared and revered warrior, and joins in her quest across treacherous terrain and confrontations with bizarre and magical creatures. Throughout their journey and encounters with an eclectic puppet cast of wacky characters, they both learn that they’re better together and form an unbreakable friendship.

Brendar the Barbarian is co-created, written and executive produced by Mitchell, who also serves as director, and Massey, who also serves as lead puppeteer. Production of Brendar the Barbarian is overseen for Nickelodeon by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content; and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action.

