ACS Wins OASIS (SB) Multi-Award Schedule (MAS) Pool 1 Contract; DCAA Compliant

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assured Consulting Solutions, LLC (ACS) today announced its selection as a One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) Multi-Award Schedule (MAS) Pool 1 Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract winner.

ACS Partner Ryan Feeney said that the award is a win for both ACS and its customers. The 10-year contract will ensure a bright future for the company, allowing ACS to share its best practices and lessons learned from its current work with new customers.

“This win demonstrates our continued efforts in finding new ways to provide high-impact solutions for the communities we serve,” Feeney said.

OASIS, administered by the General Services Administration (GSA), is a best-in-class contract vehicle for integrated professional services providing U.S. Federal Agencies easy-to-use access to vetted contractors and vendors. OASIS has historically been used by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Defense Information Systems Agency, the Defense Logistics Agency and other Defense agencies to acquire the spectrum of Information Technology (IT) services ranging from high-end architecture to operations and maintenance.

Most recently, the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force committed to the contract—to the tune of $500 million a year— across five main areas: program management, consulting, science, financial services, and logistics.

ACS was awarded the Pool 1 contract with a specific focus on engineering and consulting services, continuing the tradition of excellence that ACS has built within the Intelligence Community (IC).

OASIS provides ACS the opportunity to deliver leading-edge concepts and technologies to a new customer base. On OASIS, ACS will transition its advanced technology and strategic support offerings, including DeepGovernanceTM, iTBMaTM, and its Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) approach to agile delivery, D2SAM, from support to the IC to the broader defense community. The core disciplines of the contract, such as program management services, management consulting services, logistics services, engineering services, scientific services, and financial services align with ACS’s strategically selected practice areas in complex technical areas.

Through the OASIS award, ACS collected another win in summer of 2020. All OASIS Pool 1 winners are subject to a Pre-Award Survey of Prospective Contractor Accounting System Audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA). The audit permits DCAA to determine the acceptability of a contractor’s accounting system for accumulating costs under a prospective government contract. ACS was audited in August of 2020 and was determined to have an accounting system that is suitably designed per the September 2020 report. This successful audit ensures that ACS is prepared to compete actively and vigorously on all OASIS task orders. ACS was first successfully audited by DCAA in April of 2016.

The coveted OASIS awardees are effectively hand-picked from the most technically qualified contractors with significant past performance within government and commercial spaces. Since 2015, GSA has awarded over $11B to the Small Business Pools within OASIS.

ABOUT OASIS

OASIS SB is a family of seven governmentwide multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order contracts or “pools” aimed at providing services to all federal agencies to help meet their professional service mission requirements. The contract vehicle’s scope includes communication, defense, health, security, transportation, compliance, environment, energy, disaster, financial, and intelligence. Learn more at www.gsa.gov/buying-selling/products-services/professional-services/buy-services/one-acquisition-solution-for-integrated-services-oasis.

ABOUT DCAA

DCAA provides audit and financial advisory services to DoD and other federal entities responsible for acquisition and contract administration. DCAA’s role in the financial oversight of government contracts is critical to ensure DoD gets the best value for every dollar spent on defense contracting. Contract audits are independent, professional reviews of financial representations made by defense contractors, and DCAA helps determine whether contract costs are allowable, allocable, and reasonable. Learn more at https://www.dcaa.mil/.

ABOUT ASSURED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.