Kami Hoss, DDS of The Super Dentists Launches New Song to Make Toothbrushing Fun

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Kami Hoss, co-founder of The Super Dentists, launches new song, “Brush Along With The Super Dentists,” that will be added to all six of the brand’s Super Toothbrushes, equipped with Augmented Reality.

Several studies have shown that playing music jump-starts parts of the brain responsible for spatial-temporal reasoning – the child’s ability to identify a pattern and understand how various pieces play important roles in the pattern. As a result, playing music helps kids build their problem-solving skills and to better understand how to solve problems. Plus, enjoying music doesn’t feel like learning.

“Everything we do as a dental office is to make it fun and enjoyable for kids, because we know how critical their oral health is to their overall health and emotional well-being,” said Dr. Kami Hoss, co-founder of The Super Dentists. “We want kids to look forward to going to the dentist, so they’ll take care of their teeth. So many people are scared of going to the dentist – it’s one of the top fears, after public speaking – but if your child knows they’re going to see superheroes, watch movies, and have fun, they will be more willing to go.”

Hoss’ first song, “We Love the Super Dentists,” has been a big hit with kids and parents alike. Parents regularly send in videos of their kids singing and dancing to the song. A two-minute version of the song – the length of time the American Dental Association recommends brushing your teeth – is currently in all six of the singing Super Toothbrushes.

The newest song, “Brush Along With The Super Dentists,” is really fun and very catchy,” said Dr. Hoss, who just finished recording it with socially-distanced child and adult singers. He wrote the music and the lyrics for the new jingle.

A two-minute version of the new song will be added to all of the Super Toothbrushes, so kids will have both tunes on the brush – one for the morning and one for the evening brushing times.

As part of the song launch, The Super Dentists will be hosting a lip sync contest and a TikTok dance challenge with prizes like The Super Toothbrushes, subscriptions to streaming services, and even an iPad. Visit TheSuperDentists.com/music or @TheSuperDentists on FaceBook or Instagram for details.

“We Love The Super Dentists” and “Brush Along With The Super Dentists” are both available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TikTok, Pandora and everywhere you get your favorite music.

“The Super Dentists are known for providing a fun, out of this world dental experience to thousands of children in San Diego; one in every five kids in San Diego is a Super Kid!” adds Hoss. “What other dental office do you know that has its own set of heroes and villains, four of its own movies, offices that look like theme parks, merchandise, a full line of toothbrushes for kids of all ages and songs?”

The Super Dentists mission is to reinvent and transform dentistry. Since 1996, Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS and his wife and business partner, Dr. Nazli Keri, DDS, have built The Super Dentists into the largest, most trusted and top-awarded pediatric dentistry, orthodontics and Parent Dentistry practice in San Diego. Everything they do is centered around kids. All of their dentists are specialists in pediatric dentistry, and The Super Dentists use the latest in dental technology to make children’s dental visits more comfortable. Its superhero-themed offices feature lounges with games and movies, all created with the goal of creating positive associations with going to the dentists.

For more information, visit www.TheSuperDentists.com.

About Dr. Kami Hoss

Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS is a renowned author, consultant, inventor, speaker, and philanthropist in the fields of dentistry, healthcare, and education. Twenty-three years ago, he co-founded The Super Dentists with his business partner and wife, Dr. Nazli Keri. Their business has become one of the most trusted, top-awarded and leading pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and parent dentistry practices in Southern California. He is also passionate about educating parents about dental care, oral health and whole-person healthcare, and integrated dental and medical care. Through community programs, events, seminars and speaking engagements, Dr. Hoss and The Super Dentists team tackle topics like oral health and its impact on pregnancy, airway & sleep, psychological health and physical health.

In all his pursuits, Dr. Kami Hoss aspires to give back by being of service to the people in his community by creating opportunities for others to receive high-quality care and education. He has decades of experience working in the dental space and has treated more than 10,000 patients. He has served on faculty at Howard Healthcare Academy and University of Southern California’s postgraduate orthodontic program. He is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and San Diego Dental Society. With this extensive background, he has developed a reputation for innovation and making oral health care accessible, welcoming, educational and entertaining for families.

For more information, visit https://www.TheSuperDentists.com, or call (855) GO-SUPER (855-467-8737).

About The Super Dentists

The Super Dentists is San Diego’s largest, most trusted and top awarded Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics and Parent Dentistry practice – one in every five kids in San Diego is a Super Kid! They create the most unique and out-of-this-world dental experience for children and their parents. They’re the only office in the world where kids ask (many times, beg) their parents to take them to the dentist; imagine that! Highly trained and skilled, The Super Dentists take advantage of the latest in preventative and restorative treatments and are Invisalign and AccelaDent accelerated orthodontics specialists. They accept most insurance, including Medi-Cal, and they offer extended weekday hours, some weekend hours and 24/7 service for emergencies. With locations throughout San Diego (East Lake, Chula Vista, Kearny Mesa, Carmel Valley, Oceanside and Escondido), and growing, the practice gives back to its communities whenever possible, including an in-classroom dental education program – currently in 500 schools, reaching more than 30,000 kids – hosting free quarterly events, and providing complimentary dental care to those in need. For an appointment, book online at TheSuperDentists.com, call (760), (858) or (619) DENTIST (336-8478) or text: 1 (844) 765-1234. And for more information, please visit www.TheSuperDentists.com.