For Sixth Consecutive Year, PrimeLending Named A Best Workplace for Women

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company and subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), has been named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as the #16 best place to work on this year's list of Best Workplaces for Women. This marks the fifth successive year that PrimeLending has been included on this prestigious list.

"We're so honored to receive this recognition for the sixth straight year, especially because the results are based on our employees’ feedback," said Steve Thompson, President and CEO of PrimeLending. “Receiving this acknowledgment confirms that we are on the right track, providing an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, valued and empowered.”

Published annually in Fortune, the results from the list are based upon feedback from more than 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These assessments included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

PrimeLending's ranking considers how well women are represented within the company's workforce, as well as employees' assessments of the quality and fairness of the company. In fact, 64.6% of all PrimeLending employees are female, including 56% of the company’s officers. Mortgage industry powerhouse PrimeLending is renowned for its rewarding culture with 94% of employees saying it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. In recent years, the company has been ranked a Best Workplace for Millennials, Diversity and Financial Services1.

About PrimeLending

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique needs. We’re relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 97% customer satisfaction rating2. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

1As ranked as part of PrimeLending's participation in the annual Great Place to Work Trust Index© Employee Survey each year from 2018-2020.

2Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 97% satisfaction rating refers to the rating our customers give our loan officers. Our loan officers have received a 97% Customer Satisfaction Rating for the period 1/1/20-3/31/20.

All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change. Mortgage financing provided by PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. Equal Housing Lender.

© 2020 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. (NMLS: 13649).